Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Family Has Opened Up About His Past Relationship With Miley Cyrus

Patrick Schwarzenegger has been front and centre in 2025, with the 31-year-old actor bursting onto our screens as one of the breakout stars of The White Lotus season three.

And in the months since, everything from his sweet friendship with co-star Aimee Lou Wood to his high profile engagement to model Abby Champion has made headlines.

(Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

However, it was his former relationship with A-list singer Miley Cyrus that undoubtedly got the world talking the most, with news of their past courtship resurfacing earlier this year.

The brief relationship took place back in 2014, when Cyrus was on a break from on-off partner Liam Hemsworth, and according to sources it became serious.

"They have been friends for a long time," an insider explained of their relationship back in 2014, via Us Weekly. "They have a ton of common friends, so they have run in the same circles for years.

"She thinks he’s hot [and] she thinks he’s cool," another source added, via the publication. "Patrick is a nice, good guy. He’s grown up in Hollywood just like her and it was only a matter of time before they hooked up."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former couple split amicably in April 2015, with sources reporting at the time that they were "just in two different places in their lives. He's in college and she's focused on her music and career."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And while neither Schwarzenegger nor Cyrus have spoken publicly about their past relationship, his family appeared to weigh in this week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnold Schwarzenegger, father to the White Lotus star, appeared on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week. And when host Andy Cohen asked about the former relationship, the Terminator actor recalled Cyrus as "wonderful".

"She’s a wonderful, wonderful girl and human being,” the 77-year-old actor recalled. "She came up to Sun Valley when we were skiing up there, And she was just a wonderful house guest. We just all loved her."

And later, when asked about any bad memories from their courtship, Schwarzenegger responded: "There is no worst part. She was just a really good, good person and fun to hang out with. I’m sorry it didn’t work out."

Well, that's that.