A look back at Princess Margaret’s most daring looks

There are many stylish women in the royal family. In recent years, Kate Middleton has truly finessed her style, as has Meghan Markle, while of course Princess Diana’s iconic style is one we are constantly inspired by.

Then there is Queen Elizabeth II, whose timeless elegance includes brightly coloured suits and ballgowns. And if The Crown has done anything, it is to remind us all of how daring her sister, Princess Margaret used to be, not just in behaviour, but in style also.

As the ruling monarch’s younger sister, there was perhaps a bit less pressure on Princess Margaret to follow protocol – she even broke the rules on her own wedding day by buying her own tiara rather than borrow one from the family.

In fact, she was know as the ‘royal rebel’, and her fashion-forward looks of the 50s, usually fit ‘n’ flare dresses (she embraced Dior’s ‘New Look’) and bold accessories such as printed headscarves and sunglasses, earned her the nickname ‘the Margaret Look’. Yep, long before the Kate effect or the Markle sparkle were even a thing.

A fan of parties, she always looked the part, opting for lavish ballgowns in bright prints or colours and made of luxurious fabrics such as satin, taffeta, tulle and silk. She always accessorised to the max too, with plenty of diamonds, pearls, elbow-length and a fur stole or two.

She adored headpieces too, and when she wasn’t wearing a crown in the evenings, she wore magnificent hats and headdresses, such as the canary yellow feather hat on her visit to Jamaica in 1962 or the peacock feather pillbox she wore at Ascot in 1973.

As she grew older, she refused to compromise on her style, and was still rocking strapless evening gowns, big sleeves and oversized shades. Scroll down for a look at her most daring outfits.

Princess Margaret posting for an official photo in 1934

Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth in 1936

Princess Margaret in 1940

Princess Margaret in 1943

Dressed up for a production of Aladdin at Windsor Castle

Princess Margaret posing for a German magazine in 1951

Princess Margaret at a wedding in 1951

Princess Margaret at the races in 1955

Princess Margaret at a film premiere

Princess Margaret at the theatre in London in 1952

Princess Margaret at the airport

Princess Margaret in the Caribbean in 1955

Princess Margaret at a garden party during her African tour

Princess Margaret in East Africa in 1956

Princess Margaret wears a white dress in 1956

Princess Margaret on her wedding day in 1960

Princess Margaret at a film premiere in 1960

Princess Margaret in Jamaica in 1962

Princess Margaret with her family at her daughter’s christening in 1964

Princess Margaret in Arizona in 1965

Princess Margaret in the Bahamas

Princess Margaret in 1974

Princess Margaret at the races in 1973

Princess Margaret at the ballet in 1982

Princess Margaret with Princess Diana in 1981

Princess Margaret celebrating the Queen Mother’s 90th in 1990

Princess Margaret at the Royal Caledonian Ball in 1983

Princess Margaret with the Queen in 1995

Princess Margaret with the Queen

Princess Margaret in 2000 for the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday

