Princess Beatrice takes fashion tips from Kate Middleton in vibrant pink dress to King's Coronation

Royal relatives pulled out all the stops at the King and Queen Consort's Coronation (opens in new tab)on 6 May, which saw the ceremony take place at London's Westminster Abbey.

Kate Middleton oozed elegance in her ivory Alexander McQueen gown, while many were taken by Queen Letizia of Spain's bright pink ensemble, and Katy Perry's extravagant hat.

Princess Beatrice also caught our eye in a pink dress, as she made her way into Westminster Abbey accompanied by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, her cousin Prince Harry, and Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank (opens in new tab).

It appears the 34-year-old royal - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson- took style tips from the Princess of Wales for her outfit for the ceremony, as she turned to British fashion label Beulah, which Kate has been known to wear numerous times over the years.

Beatrice's exact dress she wore to the King's Coronation is the Sienna Hot Pink Dress from Beulah (opens in new tab), which retails for £695.

The stylish one piece boasts puff sleeve detail, a round neck, and an A-line midi skirt, which falls midway down the calves.

The dress also features a hardware belt to cinch in her waist, and we love it.

This is not the first time Beatrice - who has daughter Sienna with Edoardo (opens in new tab) - has worn Beulah.

Cast your mind back to the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving in June 2022, Beatrice slipped into Beulah's Ahana Dress for the historical event.

She wore the same design to the World Dyslexia Assembly in New York in April this year.

However, Kate wore the brand in 2012 when she visited the As Syakirin Mosque in Kuala Lumpur City Centre in Malaysia during the Diamond Jubilee Royal Tour.

For the outing she adorned a light blue Sabitri Silk Dress, but has since worn a variety of looks from the label, which is owned by friend Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs.

(Image credit: Getty)

Beatrice accessorised the look with a neutral-coloured headband from Emily London, which is the Etta headpiece to be precise.

However, Beatrice's exact headwear is not available to shop at Emily London, as it is currently available in a soft lilac.

The Etta headpiece retails for £675, which means Beatrice's total outfit cost over £1370 - that is until you add in the jewellery.

Beatrice accessorised her look with Garrard jewellery, in particular a pair of Blaze Pink Sapphire, Rubellite and Pink Opal Hoop Earrings (opens in new tab), which retail for a staggering £37,000.

However, royal fans, especially royal fashion fans, may have also noted this is not the first time Beatrice has taken a leaf out of Kate's style book.

Kate has previously adorned The Vampire's Wife dresses for royal engagements, and Beatrice has also followed suit. (opens in new tab)

But we get it, we love the Princess of Wales' style too.