Princess Beatrice just wore the dress brand that royals and celebrities love

It is not often that you spot not one, but two royals in the same style of dress. Last night, Princess Beatrice stepped out in London to attend a launch event for the "BBC Earth Experience" at Daikin Centre. For the occasion, the royal (opens in new tab) opted to wear a long, navy dress by The Vampire's Wife.

The dress features a cinched waist, puff sleeve and ruffle hem, in a silhouette which has become synonymous with The Vampire's Wife brand.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Vampire's Wife seems to be a favourite of Princess Beatrice (opens in new tab), as the royal has been spotted in the brand several times. In fact, Beatrice wore this exact navy dress to last year's Platinum Jubilee Party in June. (We love a royal who isn't afraid to outfit repeat.)

Princess Beatrice at the Platinum Jubilee Party, 2022. (Image credit: Getty)

Though, this isn't the only piece by The Vampire's Wife in Princess Beatrice's wardrobe. The royal has been spotted on several occasions in designs by the UK-based brand. Beatrice wore a sparkling green iteration of the dress to attend Ellie Goulding's wedding and has also been seen in a floral design in the same silhouette.

Evidently, Princess Beatrice isn't the only royal with an affinity for The Vampire's Wife. The Princess Of Wales, Kate Middleton has also been spotted in the brand several times.

In 2020, while on a trip to Dublin, Middleton was seen in the exact same sparkling green (opens in new tab) Falconetti dress that Beatrice had previously worn. While last year, on a trip to the Bahamas, Kate wore a maxi-length, pink design (opens in new tab) by the brand.

(Image credit: Getty)

And it's not just royals. The Vampire's Wife is just as in demand amongst celebrity clientele, too. Over the years we have spotted the likes of Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, Olivia Wilde and Miranda Kerr in designs by the label.

(Image credit: Getty)

Indeed, if there is one stand-out dress silhoutte that is beloved by royals and celebrities alike, this The Vampire's Wife design might just be it.

Keep scrolling to shop The Vampire's Wife designs below.

Shop the Vampire's Wife dresses: