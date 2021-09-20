Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Breaking news: the newest member of the Royal family has arrived, as Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who married in 2020, announce the birth of their first child.

Royal officials have confirmed that the couple welcomed a baby girl over the weekend.

Beatrice gave birth at a London hospital in Chelsea.

In a statement, it’s shared that the little one was born on Saturday evening, just before midnight – 23:42pm, to be precise.

The full version read the following: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.”

“The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.”

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

We wonder what they’ll call the little one – any guesses?

More as we have it. Congratulations to the happy couple.