Autumn trends 2020: it might not feel like it, but it's time to get ahead and jump on board the new season trend train - here's our ultimate guide to the hottest key looks to start stocking up on...

This season’s spring/summer fashion trends has barely begun, and as enamoured as we are with the shades of tangerine and white, the polka dots and the short suits, there is no harm in looking to the season ahead too. Especially since we are stuck at home and now is a good time to sort through our winter wardrobe, and determine what to ditch and what to keep to tie in with the autumn/winter 2020/21 trends, as seen round the four fashion capitals during Fashion Month.

So what should you invest in for your new season wardrobe? Well there were plenty of colours, from jewel tones to metallics, and my personal favourite, all shades of toffee – though the surprise arrival of lilac is a close second. In terms of shapes, we are seeing plenty of oversized styles, especially where coats and knitwear are concerned, and we are loving the new LBD, perfect for party season. Here’s everything you need to know, straight from the catwalk.

Scroll on down for all the Autumn Winter 2020 trends to know about…

Autumn trends 2020: Jewel colours

Jewel tones are the perfect way to inject a little bit of brightness to your winter wardrobe. From Moschino’s shades of rose quartz to Preen’s ruby red and Emporio Armani’s emerald and sapphire hues, the catwalk was positively awash with colour. Style tip for the bold: try a colourful dress with matching tights for an avant-garde party look, though if you’re after something more subtle, team your favourite LBD with coloured accessories.

Autumn trends 2020: Metallics

This season saw a grown-up take on last year’s glitter trend. While we are still seeing some sequins, for autumn/winter it’s all about metallic leathers (gold boots seen at Preen), matte beading (antique silver dresses at Marco de Vincenzo) and accented details (‘ombre cellulloid’ sleeves at JW Anderson).

Autumn trends 2020: Lilac

Lilac was without a doubt the most surprising trend to come out of fashion week. Usually considered a bit twee and grandma-esque, it’s been given a fresh and unexpected twist for the winter. On the maximalist end of the spectrum, Alexander McQueen and Hugo Boss offered head-to-toe lavender looks on dresses and suits, while at Acne and Stella McCartney, it was more subtle, on shirts and shoes.

Autumn trends 2020: Shades of toffee

Quite possibly my favourite trend to come out of fashion month, I lost track of how many times I spotted shades of brown in New York, London, Milan and Paris. At Rejina Pyo, latte shirts were teamed with femme-fatale chocolate skirts, and at Margaret Howell, knitwear was oversized and caramel-hued. As for the coffee-coloured coats at Agnona, they knocked the classic camel coat right off my wishlist. Hungry yet?

Autumn trends 2020: Elevated knitwear

If you think knitwear is the dullest piece of clothing you could own, you are sorely mistaken my friend. For the new season, several designers have re-invented the humble jumper. At Victoria Beckham, Rejina Pyo and Christopher Kane, knitted separates have become sexy thanks to strategically-placed cut-out details. At Isabel Marant and Akris, they are slouchy with a hint of the 80s, and the return of the jumper dress at Kenzo and Givenchy brought me much joy indeed.

Autumn trends 2020: The re-imagined LBD

Just when you think the little black dress has seen it all, boom. At Fendi, it was given the femme fatale makeover thanks to lace detailing and a cone bra-esque shape, whilst at Rixo, the 90s came calling thanks to a clever collaboration with Christian Lacroix which resulted in a square neckline and jewel straps.

Autumn trends 2020: Black killer coats

Never underestimate the power of a simple black coat, though for all intents and purposes, there is no such think as simple on the catwalk. Fendi’s pièce de résistance was a structured black neoprene coat complete with a belt adorned with shot glasses (sold separately FYI), modelled by Bella Hadid. And of course, you can always rely on Nanushka for some seriously covetable faux-leather. For autumn/winter, the trademark trench is oversized and comes with tassels.

Autumn trends 2020: Capes and ponchos

Not all heroes wear capes, but they do at fashion week. The somewhat dated cape and somewhat naf poncho have been given designer makeovers: at Celine, checked and classic, and JW Anderson, unbelievably oversized and cool.

Autumn trends 2020: The chic puffa jacket

The puffa jacket is going nowhere fast. Here for yet another season, it doesn’t mean it’s getting old. Try the Sloane ranger-style quilted jacket at Chanel, the chic camel version at Max Mara or the oversized belted coat served up by Prada.

Autumn trends 2020: Tassel-mania

Someone call Sienna Miller, the boho era, because tassels are back in a big way. Everyone loved the fluffy coat seen at Bottega Veneta, and immediately christened it the jellyfish coat. Here’s hoping for a disc belt revival next. Over at Roskanda, tassels were finer and adorned jumpers and skirts.

Autumn trends 2020: Mad for ruffles

There is always room for extravagant details for a season that includes all the parties, and the shows didn’t disappoint this year. Giambattista Valli, aka the king of ruffles, obliged with some tulle detailing as well as some more subtle chiffon structures. Over at Loewe, off-the-shoulder ruffles balanced out more structured gowns, and Louis Vuitton paired ra ra skirts with biker jackets.

Autumn trends 2020: Boots, boots, boots

Whether knee-high or thigh-high, the tall boot has finally overtaken the ankle boot. Gold leather boots at Preen, bikers at Akris and puffa styles at Casadei and Benetton were just some of the many boot trends we spotted on the catwalk, so there will really be an option for everyone.

Autumn trends 2020: XXL bags

Who doesn’t love a bag you can fit your entire life in, and then some? It’s not all about the XXL shopper either, at Altuzarra it was woven beach bags, at Vuitton monogrammed duffle bags and at Givenchy, checked totes.

Autumn trends 2020: Gloves

Once the finishing touch on the outfit of a glamourous film noir heroine, the glove is being given the revival it deserves. Look to Fendi for the palest pink elbow gloves, to Max Mara for slightly more wearable knitted ones and Giambattista Valli for some decadent florals.

Autumn trends 2020: Big earrings

If you’re into fine, stackable jewellery, look away now, because earrings are become seriously big for autumn/winter 2020. Huge even. At Andrew Gn, they were bejewelled and cross-shaped, while at Preen, Stella McCartney and Oscar de la Renta, they were more akin to works of modernist art.