Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's a celeb favourite.

In the realm of celebrities whose style we admire, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber are undeniably high up on the list. Each has an aesthetic that borders on minimalist, yet they still manage to make every outfit feel fresh, unique and incredibly cool.

So when you see each of these arbiters of taste championing the exact same item, you just know it’s destined for It-status. Enter YSL’s new Icare quilted leather shoulder bag. Not only has the tote already been spotted on the aforementioned starlets above, but it’s also been seen on the arms of Angelina Jolie, Laura Harrier, Bella Hadid and Sydney Sweeney. How’s that for a celebrity endorsement?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rosiehw.stylehw2

Of course, with a fanbase that reads like the who’s who of Hollywood’s chicest women, we’re willing to bet this bag is destined to become the most coveted item of the season.

Video you may like:

Made from quilted lambskin, the tote features an oversize silhouette and is definitely big enough to hold all the essentials. The item comes equipped with a removable zipped pouch and is emblazoned with YSL’s instantly-recognisable logo hardware.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz)

Currently, the item is only available on Saint Laurent’s website directly, though both Net-a-Porter and Matches Fashion have the tote arriving imminently. (If you’re interested, we recommend adding it to your wishlist now, so that you’re notified when the item does become available to buy.)

In a classic black shade with a timeless quilted texture, this bag is definitely not a one-season showpiece that will be retired to be the back of your closet next year. Rest assured, it is guaranteed to stand the test of time and become a wardrobe staple you rely on for years to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Keep scrolling shop the item in-demand item before everyone else.