Emily Ratajkowski makes a convincing case for the fuzzy bucket hat
Hers is by a British designer – even better
If a fuzzy hat wasn't already on your winter wish list, these images of Emily Ratajkowski sporting one might just convince you.
The model, author and podcaster was spotted in New York wearing a faux-fur bucket hat by British designer Emma Brewin, which she styled with this Mango leather jacket, black kick-flares and a pair of suede, gum-sole trainers – a look that feels subtly Y2K without being overtly so, and one that's easy to recreate.
Ratajkowski isn't the only celebrity fan of Emma Brewin, who pioneered the Y2K-tinged fluffy hat trend; Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have all worn the brand's signature designs, which come in a whole rainbow of pastels and brights, as well as the prerequisite neutrals – as seen on EmRata.
Each limited-release Emma Brewin hat is handmade at the label's UK studio. This does mean that they're an investment, price-wise – prices start at around the £300 mark – but the craftsmanship is unrivalled.
A post shared by EMMA BREWIN (@_emmabrewin_)
A photo posted by on
Alternatively, there are high street options from Zara, Mango and Free People, which make excellent Christmas gifts for fashionable friends. Not quite ready for full-on fluff? Opt for a wool hat with a fuzzy rim from Ukrainian hat designer Ruslan Baginskiy.
Below, we've round up six of our favourite faux-fur hats, for fuzzy feelings this winter and for many to come.
Shop our favourite fuzzy hats
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 15 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
