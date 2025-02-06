Marisa Abela makes a case for Mocha Mousse
The EE BAFTA Rising Star nominee dressed head-to-toe in the Pantone Colour of the Year
Enter the era of the LBD—the Little Brown Dress
Two stars collided at last night’s Vanity Fair EE Bafta Rising Star Awards party—Rising Star nominee Marisa Abela and Pantone’s Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse.
Once considered earthy and safe, brown is now on its way to knock black off its pedestal as the cocktail party colour of choice.
Case in point: Marisa Abela, who last night attended the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA Rising Star Awards in head-to-toe cappuccino tones, accessories and all.
Tonal dressing has steadily been gaining traction—Laura Harrier went monotone at Haute Couture Week—as the antithesis of eclectic mix-matching, which had been dominating runways. But the monotone trend isn’t all hush-hush elegance and simplicity.
Abela’s toffee-toned outfit was striking in its unexpectedness—from her brown lipstick to her tights, her tights (coloured hosiery is also having a moment), every piece echoed the same shame.
And it didn’t end with the clothes. A coppery palette of peanut and cinnamon dominated her makeup as well. Only a slick of signature scarlet at the soles of her Louboutin heels broke the theme.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
There were no bold patterns or loud accessories—just the understated power of one colour: Mocha Mousse.
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
Calling all Miu Miu lovers: here's how to create the looks in your closet
It’s time to put your best preppy looks forward
By Lauren Cunningham
-
Everyone is talking about dark cherry at the moment, but I can't get enough of the super wearable plum shade
All skin tones apply
By Lollie King
-
These Spring/Summer 2025 fashion campaigns will get you excited for your warm-weather wardrobe
From Gwyneth Paltrow to Ayo Edebiri, the fashion Houses have tapped some of Hollywood's most talented stars
By Lauren Cunningham
-
Laura Harrier’s take on monotone dressing is the best I’ve seen all year
A case for the capsule wardrobe—and where to buy it
By Mischa Anouk Smith