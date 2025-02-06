Marisa Abela makes a case for Mocha Mousse

Enter the era of the LBD—the Little Brown Dress

Two stars collided at last night’s Vanity Fair EE Bafta Rising Star Awards party—Rising Star nominee Marisa Abela and Pantone’s Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse.

Once considered earthy and safe, brown is now on its way to knock black off its pedestal as the cocktail party colour of choice.

Case in point: Marisa Abela, who last night attended the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA Rising Star Awards in head-to-toe cappuccino tones, accessories and all.

Marisa Abela at the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA Rising Star Awards party (Image credit: EE)

Tonal dressing has steadily been gaining traction—Laura Harrier went monotone at Haute Couture Week—as the antithesis of eclectic mix-matching, which had been dominating runways. But the monotone trend isn’t all hush-hush elegance and simplicity.

Abela’s toffee-toned outfit was striking in its unexpectedness—from her brown lipstick to her tights, her tights (coloured hosiery is also having a moment), every piece echoed the same shame.

And it didn’t end with the clothes. A coppery palette of peanut and cinnamon dominated her makeup as well. Only a slick of signature scarlet at the soles of her Louboutin heels broke the theme.

There were no bold patterns or loud accessories—just the understated power of one colour: Mocha Mousse.