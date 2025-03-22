Gwyneth Paltrow's powerful defence of Meghan Markle is going viral

The Duchess of Sussex has returned to the spotlight in 2025, launching her highly-anticipated Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The lifestyle show sees the Californian mother of two share hosting and interiors tips from her Montecito home. And from flower arranging tutorials to hosting hacks, the Netflix series blends "practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old."

Think Martha Stewart meets Alice Waters vibes. And with Markle soon to be launching her new lifestyle brand, 'As Ever', she looks tipped to start a major home empire.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

However, since With Love, Meghan's release, the show has received an onslaught of online criticism, with viewers labelling Markle's project as "vacuous".

And timed with the upcoming release of 'As Ever', some have compared her to Gwyneth Paltrow - accusing Markle of copying the A-list actress' luxury wellness and lifestyle empire, 'Goop'.

A post shared by @aseverofficial A photo posted by on

This is something that Paltrow herself has opened up about, insisting that there is more than enough room for Markle's new venture in a recent cover interview with Vanity Fair.

"I don't know Meghan and Harry," Paltrow explained. "I mean, I've met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don't know her at all. Maybe I'll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes," she continued, referencing the online narrative that has pitted the two A-listers against each other. "I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."

"[When] there’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them," Paltrow later continued. "The world is better and stronger when women are in cahoots with one another."

Well, that's lovely.

We will continue to update this story.