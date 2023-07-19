According to new statistics, this is the most coveted fashion brand in the world right now

Well, it's official: Loewe is the hottest brand in the world right now.

Today Lyst, the fashion search platform, release its latest analytics, which delved into the data from Q2 2023, and as it turns out Spanish luxury brand Loewe is the most coveted brand of the quarter.

This is an impressive feat, considering that Loewe ranked in the 13th spot during the most recent Q1 report. According to Lyst, the brand's 19% increase in search traffic is part of the reason for its newfound top-spot status.

Alongside this, Loewe has experienced several standout celebrity moments over the last few months, with everyone from Hailey Bieber to Jennifer Lawrence and It-girl Sofia Richie Grainge being spotted in the designs.

Richie wore the brand's statement-making flower sunglasses while on her honeymoon, while Lawrence stepped out in the brand's structured strapless gown at a film premiere. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey helped to put the humble bomber jacket back on the fashion map, all wearing Loewe's oversized padded iteration.

Aside from being crowned the hottest brand right now, a Loewe item has also been ranked number one for the hottest individual product of Q2 2023. The label's sell-out Anagram tank top, has been named number one most coveted product, beating out the likes of Alaïa's fishnet flats and The Row's latest sandals.

The tank top has been extremely difficult to get a hold of over the last year, after originally debuting on Loewe's Spring/Summer 2022 runway. In the time since, the top has been seen on the likes of Kylie Jenner, as well as just about every fashion editor and industry insider.

Interestingly, Loewe also had another item rank within the top 10 hottest products, with its highly popular raffia basket bag taking out 4th spot on list. The bag has retained consistent popularity over the last few years, coveted as a desirable item on the holiday packing lists of chic women globally.

