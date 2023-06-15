Jennifer Lawrence just stepped out in the chic shoe trend French women love

As far as celebrities go, Jennifer Lawrence is rather private. The star doesn't have social media and is rarely spotted out and about. Recently, however, Lawrence has been in the spotlight a lot more than usual as the actress is currently promoting her new movie No Hard Feelings, which is set to debut on the 23rd of June.

Luckily for us, this means we're being given an unusually insightful glimpse into the star's personal style, with Lawrence offering up plenty of outfit inspiration over the past few days.

Last night, JLaw was in Madrid, to attend the Spanish premiere of the film. For the occasion, she opted to wear a beige strapless dress from Loewe's Fall/Winter 2023 collection and a pair of black mule heels.

The popularity of strapless dresses has been on the rise lately, with the look also seen on Margot Robbie this week. Robbie wore a strapless Schiaparelli number to the premiere of Wes Anderson's new film, Asteroid City.

The beige dress was quite a directional choice for Lawrence. Loewe's designs are often accompanied by out-of-the-box silhouettes and this was no exception. Featuring a moulded bodice, which sits out from the body, this was undoubtedly a statement-making look.

It was, however, Jennifer Lawrence's footwear that really captured our attention.

The star opted for a pair of black stiletto mules, which happen to be the French women's elevated footwear style of choice. Recently, we spoke with ultimate French-style icon and designer Jeanne Damas, who explained that mules are the shoes she relies on to elevate her wardrobe.

"I love to wear mules," Damas told Marie Claire. "I feel like they upgrade even the simplest looks." If it's good enough for Jeanne Damas and Jennifer Lawrence, consider us convinced.

If seeing Lawrence's latest look has convinced you to add a pair of mules or a strapless dress to your wardrobe, we have shopped out a few options below. Keep scrolling to shop Jennifer Lawrence-inspired items.

