Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Taylor Russell can't be wrong. Bomber jackets are back in style and this time around they are bigger than ever...quite literally.

Thanks to It-brand Loewe and its trendsetting status (opens in new tab), the padded bomber jacket seems to be the look du jour this winter. Practically everything Loewe touches turns to retail gold, so it's hardly a surprise that this statement piece has garnered the attention of fashion industry insiders.

First seen on Loewe's autumn/winter 2022 runway (opens in new tab), the oversize outwear (opens in new tab) was debuted in leather and features an elasticated cropped waist to really enhance the padded silhouette. Evidently, It-girls, actresses and top models alike, can't get enough of the style.

Hailey Beiber (opens in new tab) has been seen in two different iterations of the look (both the leather and the nylon), while Kendall Jenner (opens in new tab) and Lori Harvey have both worn the green version. Bones and All actress Taylor Russell was also spotted in the jacket, and pictured wearing it alongside the man behind the design, Loewe creative director, Jonathan Anderson.

While bomber jackets as a silhouette are nothing new (the item actually first dates back to World War I) Loewe has certainly added a twist to the traditional. Playing with the idea of proportions, this voluminous cropped jacket is a contemporary take on the otherwise traditional shape.

This has become somewhat of a hallmark of Jonathan Anderson's designs. The creative director regularly adds a quirky twist to otherwise classic items. (Who remembers those Insta-famous balloon heels?)

Keep scrolling to shop the trending Loewe padded bomber jacket, as well as some other cropped bombers below.

