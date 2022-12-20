Bomber jackets are back and this time they're (quite literally) bigger than ever
Hailey, Kendall and Lori Harvey are already wearing the oversize trend.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Taylor Russell can't be wrong. Bomber jackets are back in style and this time around they are bigger than ever...quite literally.
Thanks to It-brand Loewe and its trendsetting status (opens in new tab), the padded bomber jacket seems to be the look du jour this winter. Practically everything Loewe touches turns to retail gold, so it's hardly a surprise that this statement piece has garnered the attention of fashion industry insiders.
First seen on Loewe's autumn/winter 2022 runway (opens in new tab), the oversize outwear (opens in new tab) was debuted in leather and features an elasticated cropped waist to really enhance the padded silhouette. Evidently, It-girls, actresses and top models alike, can't get enough of the style.
A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Hailey Beiber (opens in new tab) has been seen in two different iterations of the look (both the leather and the nylon), while Kendall Jenner (opens in new tab) and Lori Harvey have both worn the green version. Bones and All actress Taylor Russell was also spotted in the jacket, and pictured wearing it alongside the man behind the design, Loewe creative director, Jonathan Anderson.
While bomber jackets as a silhouette are nothing new (the item actually first dates back to World War I) Loewe has certainly added a twist to the traditional. Playing with the idea of proportions, this voluminous cropped jacket is a contemporary take on the otherwise traditional shape.
This has become somewhat of a hallmark of Jonathan Anderson's designs. The creative director regularly adds a quirky twist to otherwise classic items. (Who remembers those Insta-famous balloon heels?)
Keep scrolling to shop the trending Loewe padded bomber jacket, as well as some other cropped bombers below.
Shop Loewe padded bomber jacket:
Shop more padded bomber jackets:
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
-
Jennifer Lawrence calls out 'toxic masculinity' on film sets
"I’ve seen the biggest hissy fits thrown on set."
By Sarah Finley
-
Considering a bob hairstyle? Here are 15 to inspire you to go for the chop
Because the humble bob isn't going anywhere any time soon, folks
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Going home for Christmas? 10 expert tips for getting on with everyone and avoiding family tension
You're welcome.
By Ally Head