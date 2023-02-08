Kendall Jenner's latest styling trick is a winter must-try
This is certainly new.
We have all experienced the perils of wanting to wear a dress in the winter months (opens in new tab), but feeling deterred by plummeting, arctic temperatures (opens in new tab). Adding a pair of nude or black tights to your outfit, is, of course, an option, though often this can feel like it might detract from your overall look.
However, it seems like Kendall Jenner has now come up with a solution to this exact problem: just match your tights to the colour of your dress.
Earlier this week, the model/tequila entrepreneur stepped out in an evening look which featured a burgundy slip dress paired with matching burgundy tights.
We've seen many celebrities experiment with tonal dressing (opens in new tab) this winter, though often it is in the form of a matching top and trouser, or a matching dress and coat. Kendall's outfit is unique as we've yet to see many people successfully style colourful tights with such chic results.
The look was styled by Dani Michelle—the celebrity stylist who is also behind many of Hailey Beiber's best looks (opens in new tab)—and was actually plucked straight from Bottega Veneta's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show (opens in new tab).
The look was a part of Matthieu Blazy's second collection as creative director for the brand and was acclaimed for its silhouettes and accessories. Evidently, it was enough to capture the attention of Kendall Jenner, who was previously seen in another full look from the same collection.
Late last year, Jenner made headlines again for another tights-centric Bottega Veneta look, which featured the model in a navy jumper and black tights with no trousers.
If you would like to emulate Kendall's look by matching a pair of colourful tights to your winter dress, just keep scrolling as we've picked out a few fun, colourful pairs below.
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
