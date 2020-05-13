All of Kate Middleton’s Zoom call outfits so far and where to buy them

There is simply no avoiding Zoom calls at the moment, and the royal family have really mastered them – Sophie Wessex even has her own cool name – well, when Prince Louis isn’t interrupting them that is.

Naturally, the Duchess of Cambridge has mastered the whole Zoom-friendly wardrobe, not only managing to look put-together, but also adding a special meaning where appropriate (see wearing blue to clap for carers).

Here’s a look at all her outfits so far, and where you can buy them – or similar ones if they’re sold out or past season, as we all know Kate is great at re-wearing clothes.

Kate Middleton’s blue jumper

Kate surprised new mums at the hospital by phoning in to congratulate them on their new arrivals. In one of the calls, she wore a light blue chevron jumper, by UK label Tabitha Webb, which is currently available for pre-order. The perfect spring knit.

Shop now: JESSIE KNIT IN BLUE AND WHITE CHEVRON for £275 from TABITHA WEBB

Kate Middleton’s yellow Zara jumper

Always one to champion the high street as well as designer brands, Kate donned a mustard jumper from Zara on a call to the children of key workers at the Casterton Primary Academy. That colourway is sold out, but you can still buy it in camel, ecru or black.

Shop now: KNIT SWEATER WITH PUFF SLEEVES for £25.99 from ZARA

Kate Middleton’s Breton top

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chatted to the BBC about the NHS’s Every Mind Matters, and what a great jon NHS frontline workers are doing. Kate wore a Breton top which she has actually worn before, specifically to the King’s Cup Regatta a year ago. It is by French brand Sandro, and they’ve brought out a similar style for this season.

Shop now: Long-sleeved cotton Breton T-shirt for £100 from Sandro

Kate Middleton’s blue floral dress

Kate wore this blue floral dress on another private call to midwives and new mums. It’s by British brand Boden, and is the one she wore in the family’s official Christmas card in 2019. Of course, it’s long since sold out, however here is a similar style.

Shop now: MARLEY DRESS for £120 from GHOST

Kate Middleton yellow floral dress

The Duchess wore this pretty floral dress to launch her new photography project, and while that style by RAEY is sold out, I did find a similar style below.

Shop now: IDRIS DRESS Bella Brushed Floral for £118.30 from GHOST

Kate Middleton’s red dress

For VE Day, both Kate and Will wore patriotic colours, she in red, he in blue. Her dress is an old L.K.Bennett number which she wore to Wimbledon in 2015. They’ve got an incredibly similar style for this season, and it’s on sale too.

Shop now: LUNA RED RUCHED DRESS for £87 from L.K.Bennett

Kate Middleton’s blue polka dot dress

Shop now: Reformation Valentin Polka Dot Midi Dress for £275 from Browns

To celebrate international nurse’s day, Kate embraced the NHS blue colour again, this time rewearing a blue polka dot dress by Altuzarra, which she’s owned since 2016. Shop a similar style by Reformation above.