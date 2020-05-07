Kate Middleton wore the prettiest dress to launch her new project

Today Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance on This Morning to launch an exciting new project.

Launching in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, the Hold Still project encourages people from all over the U.K. to submit a photographic portrait that they have captured during the pandemic. 100 pictures will then be selected to be exhibited this summer in a virtual exhibition.

The Duchess is of course a keen photographer herself, always taking her three children’s official photos herself.

She explained in a statement, ‘We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country. Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.

”Hold Still’ aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing.’

And to further spread the message of hope, Kate even wore the most cheerful dress: a yellow floral number by designer brand Raey. The dress has obviously been very popular as it has sold out, however you can get a similar style below.

Shop now: IDRIS DRESS Bella Brushed Floral for £118.30 from GHOST

If you do wish to participate in the project, you can find all the information int he Instagram post from the Kensington Royal page.

Good luck.