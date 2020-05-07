Trending:

Kate Middleton wore the prettiest dress to launch her new project

Today Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance on This Morning to launch an exciting new project.

Launching in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, the Hold Still project encourages people from all over the U.K. to submit a photographic portrait that they have captured during the pandemic. 100 pictures will then be selected to be exhibited this summer in a virtual exhibition.

The Duchess is of course a keen photographer herself, always taking her three children’s official photos herself.

She explained in a statement, ‘We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country. Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.

Today The Duchess of Cambridge launches a community photography project spearheaded by you! In collaboration with the @NationalPortraitGallery, we are asking you to help capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the UK as we continue to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak. Completely free and open to all ages and abilities, Hold Still will capture a snapshot of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait of lockdown which will reflect resilience and bravery, humour and sadness, creativity and kindness, and human tragedy and hope. One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August. The images can be captured on phones or cameras and each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise. Submit your images through the link in bio and share your portraits on Instagram by tagging @KensingtonRoyal #HoldStill2020 to be in with a chance to be featured on our channel throughout the project. #StayAtHome

”Hold Still’ aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing.’

And to further spread the message of hope, Kate even wore the most cheerful dress: a yellow floral number by designer brand Raey. The dress has obviously been very popular as it has sold out, however you can get a similar style below.

If you do wish to participate in the project, you can find all the information int he Instagram post from the Kensington Royal page.

Good luck.

