By wearing this dress to clap for carers, Kate Middleton made something good happen

Last week, the Cambridges joined the rest of the UK to show their support to the NHS by clapping. In a video posted on the Kensington Palace Instagram page, which also featured Prince William’s comedic debut , the couple stepped out of their front door, and clapped with their adorable children.

Everyone was dressed in blue, another nod to the NHS, and by choosing to wear her dress, Kate Middleton inadvertently caused something amazing.

Her floral dress is by high-street store Ghost, and after seeing her wearing it, the brand pledged to donate all proceeds from the sales of that particular dress to the NHS.

In a statement on Instagram, Ghost said, ‘We are donating all of our online proceeds from the Anouk dress to the NHS @nhscharitiestogether @nhswebsite. We strive to continuously support the amazing work that the NHS staff and volunteers are doing, throughout this challenging battle against COVID-19, to keep us all safe. Thank you NHS, we truly appreciate you.’

The good news (or slightly bad if you were after one!) is that the dress sold out within hours, and it won’t be re-stocked due to its limited edition nature. However it does mean a lovely donation is on its way to the NHS.

Ghost did urge fans to keep an eye on the website in case of any returns, so you might still be able to get your hands on it if you’re luck.