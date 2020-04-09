Sophie Wessex’s royal Zoom name has been revealed by the royal family

Here’s everything you need to know…

Sophie Wessex’s role in the royal family has ramped up in recent months, with the Countess being one of the stable figures to have been given more responsibility following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s resignation.

The 55-year-old has been making news for all the right reasons this week as she sent an ‘inspiring’ letter to first responders during the coronavirus outbreak and sent a powerful message to women everywhere.

Despite being isolated to her home, Sophie has definitely had her hands full with work, following in Kate Middleton’s footsteps and holding a lot of her royal engagements via video call.

The royal family revealed recently that Sophie has been been taking part in Zoom calls, revealing her Zoom name – iPad CW3. The ‘CW’ is thought to stand for ‘Countess of Wessex’.

‘On Thursday, The Countess of Wessex joined a series of video conferences with organisations with which she works, to find out how different communities are dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak,’ the royal family announced on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the Zoom call.

‘The Countess spoke to the group about their experiences of changing routines, creating new habits and the resources available to support them during this time.

‘Her Royal Highness heard how their communities – already suffering as a result of conflict – have been impacted. The women are working hard on the ground to keep their communities safe, particularly the women and girls, and shared the difficulties they face in doing this, whilst responding to the outbreak.’

