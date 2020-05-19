Is this what Prince William gave Kate Middleton for their anniversary?

Yesterday the Duchess of Cambridge made another Zoom call appearance, alongside her husband Prince William, to share a message for Mental Health Minute, as part of their Heads Together mental health campaign.

Kate Middleton wore a red floral Beulah dress, which naturally sold out within hours, accessorised with a pair of diamond earrings which hadn’t been seen pre-lockdown, leading many to speculate they are a wedding anniversary present from Prince William (and while we’re on the subject, this is Kate’s favourite wedding photo).

Shop now: BEULAH Calla Rose floral-print silk dress for £250 from MATCHESFASHION

Shop now: Ocean Tides Milky Quartz Earrings with 18ct Gold in Silver for £800 from PATRICK MAVROS

The cabochon earrings with milky quartz and diamond are handmade in Mauritius, and inspired from the tranquil colours of the Indian Ocean.

The Indian Ocean would be close to the couple’s heart, as they had their honeymoon int he Seychelles, which is also part of that ocean, and are said to have had a babymoon in the Maldives too.

You can order the earrings too if you’re feeling flush, though be warned there is an 8-9 week waiting list.