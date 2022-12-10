Kate Winslet just re-wore a dress for the Avatar 2 premiere and we're very here for it

In celebrity news (opens in new tab) today, Kate Winslet (opens in new tab) wore a pre-loved dress for the Avatar 2 premiere.

She was first seen in the grey Badgley Mischka gown in 2015 - seven years ago - for the premiere of The Dressmaker at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Yet this week, she re-wore it for the Avatar: The Way Of Water red carpet event, hosted in London's Leicester Square.

The embellished halterneck dress might not seem like that bold of a statement, but re-wearing previously worn items in a world dictated by a "wear once and get rid" attitude is certainly that.

Why? Because it highlights that fashion shouldn't be throwaway, and we should all be wearing our clothes more (certainly not just once).

Kate Winslet (L) at The Dressmaker premiere in 2015 and (R) at the Avatar 2 premiere last week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She's not the first celebrity to have opted for pre-loved on the red carpet - Cate Blanchette recently did this at the Governors Awards (opens in new tab) with an Alexander McQueen gown (she first wore the dress to the Venice Film Festival in 2020).

Fast fashion (opens in new tab) is one of the biggest polluters in the world and, with global warming only worsening, it's important we all do our bit.

Winslet has previously been candid about her wardrobe choices and her choice to re-wear certain outfits to minimise waste.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2020, Winslet said: “The dresses, the stress, the dress fittings… It’s so stressful, and I know that sounds like, ‘Oh, here goes Kate Winslet talking about how stressful it is to do dress fittings for award shows.’ But it is stressful."

“I don’t like having to squeeze my hot-and-bothered mum-on-the-school-run body randomly into a red carpet dress that I’m never going to wear again. The money that’s wasted on it. The hours and stress that people pour into these things."

“The incredible artists who make these dresses are wonderful, but to make something that’s only going to be worn once… I’ve already decided I’m doing repeat dresses.”

She continued: “It’s always really pained me, the money that gets wasted on colossal, great big junkets. Flying journalists, actors, glam squads all over the world. Why the hell is any of that important?

“It’s appalling—putting ourselves into the sky left, right, and centre. There’s only so much a person can stomach before your morals come into play. We’re still able to do all the things that need to get done without pumping biofuels into a beautiful, beautiful fading world.”

The actor is best known for her role as Rose in Titanic but has appeared in a roster of films over the years, including The Reader, Iris, and The Holiday.

She plays the role of Ronal in the much-anticipated Avatar sequel alongside stars including Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver. Fun fact: the film is being released thirteen years after the original and hits cinemas on 16th December.

Hear, hear - and here's to more celebrities being re-wear role models and carving the way for a more planet-friendly future.