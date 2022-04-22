Kate Middleton would love Needle & Thread’s new Summer collection

The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of the brand...
You might remember the Duchess of Cambridge’s iconic red sequin dress that she wore just over two years ago. Kate Middleton stepped out in the Needle & Thread number for a royal reception at Buckingham palace back in 2020, and we’ve not stopped thinking about her outfit ever since.
The ‘Aurora’ dress was in the most stunning cherry red shade, and was decorated with shimmering sequins with frill lace detailing. It was an instant hit and sold out immediately, proving that ‘the Kate effect’ is still in full effect.
Luckily, the brand have just released their brand new Summer collection, and we can totally see the royal rocking all of the beautiful designs. These dresses are perfect for any upcoming weddings this season, and we’ve picked our favourite pieces for you to shop.
Shop Needle & Thread’s Summer collection:
Willow Ruffle V-neck Gown, £450 | Needle & Thread
A Needle & Thread signature shape with a new V-neckline for the season ahead. This show-stopping gown is adorned with layers of ‘x’ kisses tulle frills, creating a flattering texture.
Posy Blossom Ankle Gown, £525 | Needle & Thread
This gown is beautifully developed from jacquard fabric with romantic floral artwork. Designed with a flattering silhouette featuring a generous skirt, full sleeves and engineered ruffles throughout.
Sunrise Bloom Corset Ankle Gown, £550 | Needle & Thread
The Sunrise gown is a classic, romantic style. Beautifully designed with large frills and layered tulle throughout the silhouette, adding volume and creating whimsical movement.
Summer Song Candice Gown, £475 | Needle & Thread
This statement gown is beautifully printed with romantic, floral artwork in sunset colours of dusk. This gown features whimsical ruffles and layered frills, creating a flattering look.
Camellia Ditsy Ankle Gown, £575 | Needle & Thread
A beautifully classic Needle & Thread style. The artwork of this dress is embroidered with floral motifs on soft, pretty tulle. This dress features a full pleated skirt, creating a voluminous shape for added movement.
Rose Fairytale Chiffon V-neck Day Ankle Gown, £425 | Needle & Thread
This classic gown features a floral print in tones of wisteria and powder blue. Developed in a crinkle textured chiffon, with an easy-to-wear silhouette and a loose-fitting bodice.
Secret Garden Short Sleeve Ankle Gown, £550 | Needle & Thread
This statement gown features intricately embroidered floral motifs, in soft pastel tones. Designed with a couture-inspired skirt with layered soft net to hold this beautifully cut shape.
Bijou Rose Off Shoulder Micro Mini Dress, £275 | Needle & Thread
For something a little shorter, we love this cotton dress. It is decorated with a ditsy floral print and designed with a tiered off the shoulder frill for flattering coverage.