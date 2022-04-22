Kate Middleton would love Needle & Thread’s new Summer collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of the brand...

You might remember the Duchess of Cambridge’s iconic red sequin dress that she wore just over two years ago. Kate Middleton stepped out in the Needle & Thread number for a royal reception at Buckingham palace back in 2020, and we’ve not stopped thinking about her outfit ever since.

The ‘Aurora’ dress was in the most stunning cherry red shade, and was decorated with shimmering sequins with frill lace detailing. It was an instant hit and sold out immediately, proving that ‘the Kate effect’ is still in full effect.

Luckily, the brand have just released their brand new Summer collection, and we can totally see the royal rocking all of the beautiful designs. These dresses are perfect for any upcoming weddings this season, and we’ve picked our favourite pieces for you to shop.

Video you may like:

For more fashion inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best wedding guest dresses and the best summer dresses to buy now. Enjoy…

Shop Needle & Thread’s Summer collection: