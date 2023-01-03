This divisive accessory is trending again, thanks to the Princess of Wales

There is no denying that the Princess of Wales' fashion choices are watched closely. Often, the items she champions turn into immediate retail gold (opens in new tab) and inevitably sell out. While the Princess regularly turns to classic, timeless items (opens in new tab), every now and then she decides to dress a little outside the box, and of course, the world pays attention.

Case in point? For the royal's annual Christmas Service (opens in new tab) at Sandringham Church, Kate Middleton chose to wear an olive green, suede fedora hat, complete with a bow and feather.

(Image credit: Getty)

The choice was a unique option for the royal, who has historically donned fascinators and smaller hats on Christmas Day. Though evidently, Middleton has captured the attention of many fashion devotees with her latest look.

According to John Lewis (opens in new tab), in the week since the Princess of Wales donned the hat, the department store has seen a 267% increase in searches for 'fedora hats' and a 67% increase in searches for the colour olive green.

If you ever had any doubts that Middleton's outfit set trends, then these statistics certainly prove they do.

For the festive occasion, Middleton chose to pair her fedora hat alongside a coat dress in the same shade. She finished the look with brown boots, brown gloves and a suede brown clutch bag.

While we are not sure exactly where Middleton found her hat, there are plenty of similar options around if you are interested in emulating the royal's look. Keep scrolling to shop fedora hats and make sure to add a coat in the same shade, if you want to go for the full Princess of Wales look.

Shop best fedora hats: