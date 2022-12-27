This is where you can buy the Princess Of Wales' £100 Christmas earrings

The Princess of Wales stepped out in a flawless green ensemble on Christmas Day in Sandringham, Norfolk - with statement earrings that truly set off the look alongside her elegant fedora hat.

It's not the first time this festive season that Princess Catherine has given us some style inspo, with the Princess of Wales making a strong case for eschewing the Christmas jumper in favour of the festive cardigan with her glam self-portrait knit.

Princess Catherine's earrings are from one of her favourite jewellery brands - French fashion powerhouse, Sezane. The earrings, which cost £100, are reported to be a Christmas gift from her husband Prince William, making the choice that little bit more sentimental.

The gold-plated bauble earrings feature an intricate design, with a coin-style disc and dangling jewels made with natural stones in ocean blue tones.

Naturally, the earrings sold out shortly after the Princess of Wales was pictured wearing them, but there are plenty of other stylish earrings on the brand's website if you want to imitate Princess Catherine's festive style.

We've found Kate's exact earrings below, as well as some stylish alternatives from Sezane below.

Princess Catherine is a long-standing fan of the cult Parisian label Sezane and we've regularly seen her sporting garments and accessories from the brand.

In 2021, Catherine recycled the Nora top from Sezane for a photograph promoting her Hold Still photography campaign.

Catherine was accompanied on the Christmas walk by her husband Prince William, as well as her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The walk was a special occasion for the family, as it was the first time four-year-old Prince Louis took part in the festive walk for the royals.

Despite facing some drama after the explosive Harry & Meghan documentary dropped on Netflix earlier this month, the royals appear to be putting on a united front for the festive season and have made no comment as of yet on the damning contents of the six-part series.