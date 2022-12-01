Jacquemus has collaborated with Tekla on the chicest sleepwear collection
They've created cute homewares, too.
Between the collaboration with Swarovski in 2020, and this year's capsule with sportswear giant Nike, Jacquemus is quickly solidifying itself as the brand to partner with. In fact, fashion search platform, Lyst (opens in new tab) recently named Jaquemus' Nike partnership as the biggest collab of the year, sighting a 55% increase in searches for the brand after launch.
Evidently, Jacqeumus's (opens in new tab) collaboration strategy shows no sign of slowing down, as just yesterday the label released its latest capsule, in partnership with Copenhagen-based lifestyle brand Tekla.
Jacquemus and Tekla have teamed up to create a range of sleepwear (opens in new tab) and homewares that harmoniously merge each label's distinct aesthetic. Stripped pyjama sets have been debuted alongside duvet covers, pillowcases and terry towel bathrobes (opens in new tab), each featuring the instantly recognizable Jacqeumus and Tekla logos.
With cosy season just around the corner, this collaboration could not have come at a more optimum time. As that magic week between Christmas and New Year approaches, when we all spend an inordinate amount of time in our pyjamas, there is no better time to invest in a new pair of pjs or bed linen.
Given the indisputable popularity of Jacquemus, it should come as no surprise that much of the collection has already sold out since the collab's launch late last night, though luckily there are still some worthwhile hero peice available to buy.
Each piece has been crafted using Tekla signature high-quality fabrications, so you can expect to see 100% organic cotton, poplin and terry fabrics in the range, as well as French flax linen.
Interested in getting your hands on the collection? Keep scrolling to shop the Jacquemus x Tekla range now.
Shop Jacquemus x Tekla collaboration:
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
