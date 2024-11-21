Staring into your wardrobe and feeling that ‘I don’t have anything to wear’ panic set in? We’ve all been there. But thankfully, rental dress service Hurr has got you covered as Londoners can now shop from 26 pre-loved items through the Deliveroo app and have them delivered to their door in as little as 20 minutes.

Launching just in time for the festive season, the collection boasts a host of party ready dresses and accessories perfect for any last minute invites that may arrive or any indecisive dressers who have found themselves with nothing to wear. Pieces are available from sizes UK 4-18 and include a 4 day rental. Then, simply post your item back using the prepaid return label and bag provided. It really is as easy as that.

Now, onto the good stuff. You’re probably wondering which dresses are available to rent through the app. Well, I’m pleased to say there are some of this season's hottest styles available as well as something to suit all dress tastes.

My personal favourite has to be New Arrivals hot pink sequin slip dress, which can be rented for as little as £96.53, while Self-Portrait's bright blue maxi dress would make the perfect new year’s eve dress. If sparkle isn't your style, Nadine Merabi’s red off the shoulder mini has Christmas party written all over it while velvet offerings come in the form of Silvia Astore mini dresses, Nobody’s Child midis and Rixo’s ruffle maxi gown.

On the collaboration, Hurr founder, Victoria Prew said, “We’re thrilled to be launching on-demand fashion rental in partnership with Deliveroo this festive season. You can select and rent your dresses from HURR to your door faster than ever before, in as little as 20 minutes. Customer experience is at the heart of HURR and this unique partnership will deliver your last minute or planned party wear looks to your door faster than fast fashion itself.”

And that’s what makes this collaboration so great. In a time when we want deliveries faster than we can click our fingers, having a sustainable option that can be at your door in no time at all is a smart (and stylish) way to approach dressing this festive season. And whilst the service may only be offered to Londoners right now, its potentially a sign of what is to come from delivery services typically limited to food or drinks. Head over to the deliveroo app to see it for yourself.