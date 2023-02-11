It's not every day you stumble across a relatively under-the-radar jewellery brand (opens in new tab) that has been endorsed by the likes of Hailey Bieber (opens in new tab), Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (opens in new tab) and more. However, By Pariah has managed to achieve just that. Founded in 2016 by Sophie Howard, the UK-based label already has the celebrity tick of approval.

The brand's gold hoops have become quite the It-girl staple, seen on both Rosie and Hailey, as well as Eiza González. Not to mention, the ever-so-stylish Emma Corrin has also sported pieces from the brand. Last year they were spotted in the label's pearl drop earrings.

Given the sheer number of celebrity endorsements, it would be easy to assume that By Pariah's price point sits in the thousands, but the label is in fact much more affordable than you might expect. In fact, prices start from around £100.

Pieces in the brand's collection are made from 14ct gold-plated vermeil (which is 100% recycled) and all gemstones are used in their natural form. This means the stones do not incur further treatment.

By Pariah focuses on creating unique products that champion a love of natural, raw materials and ethical jewellery (opens in new tab)practices without compromising on quality.

Hailey, Rosie and Eiza were all seen in the brand's Sabine hoops, and while those are gorgeous, By Pariah does have far more varied products on offer too, ranging from fun birthstone earrings to timeless chain bracelets.

If you're interested in adding to your jewellery rotation, then By Pariah is definitely a brand you should have on your radar. Keep scrolling to shop our favourite pieces from the label below.

