These are the must-see fashion moments from the LACMA Art + Film Gala

Celebrating the intersection between art and film, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art marked its 13th annual Art + Film Gala this weekend. Attracting distinguished figures across the industries, this specific gala honoured artist Simone Leigh and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, with co-chairs including Eva Chow and Leonardo Dicaprio alongside Gucci's own Sabato de Sarno and deputy CEO Stefano Cantino.

Coming off the CFDA red carpet success and the Academy Museum Gala cementing the return of Old Hollywood glamour, we were sure to expect some show-stopping looks from this year's attendees, especially with a Gucci-sponsored red carpet marking the introduction of the brand’s Gucci Notte collection following the previous year’s Gucci Ancora Notte launch. ‘Notte’ directly translating to ‘night’ quite literally alludes to the collection’s eveningwear focus, which perfectly fit the evening’s dress code.

Unsurprisingly, attendees took the glittering brief and delivered some serious looks, making us preemptively excited for 2025’s award season, from Blake Lively's Tamara Ralph chainmail dress display, which has curiously found its place at the top of my party dresses wish list, to Kim Kardashian wearing a vintage Garrard cross pendant necklace previously owned by Princess Diana.

Draped asymmetrical dresses, oversized capes, and cutouts took centre stage, appearing as major eveningwear trends throughout this red carpet. Models Vittoria Ceretti and Cara Delevingne wore asymmetrical cutout Gucci dresses featuring cut-outs in contrasting lavender and black shades. Opting for a Brat glam look, Charlie XCX opted for a sequinned two-piece skirt and top look ahead of her evening performance alongside Troye Sivan, who opted for a no-tie look in low-waist trousers and a cropped shirt.

Below, we have rounded up the must-see fashion moments from the evening. Perfect for those, who like me, are looking for some great party dressing inspiration. Mini dress and billowing cape, I’m looking at you.

Best looks from the LACMA Gala

Kim Kardashian in Gucci

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake Lively in Tamara Ralph

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Lee in The Row

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber in Gucci

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viola Davis in Gucci

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne in Gucci

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sofia Richie Grainge in Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski in vintage Donna Karan New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charli XCX in Gucci

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe Sevigny in Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vittoria Ceretti in Gucci

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Danielle Deadwyler in Gucci

(Image credit: Getty Images)