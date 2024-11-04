These are the must-see fashion moments from the LACMA Art + Film Gala
Obsessed
Celebrating the intersection between art and film, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art marked its 13th annual Art + Film Gala this weekend. Attracting distinguished figures across the industries, this specific gala honoured artist Simone Leigh and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, with co-chairs including Eva Chow and Leonardo Dicaprio alongside Gucci's own Sabato de Sarno and deputy CEO Stefano Cantino.
Coming off the CFDA red carpet success and the Academy Museum Gala cementing the return of Old Hollywood glamour, we were sure to expect some show-stopping looks from this year's attendees, especially with a Gucci-sponsored red carpet marking the introduction of the brand’s Gucci Notte collection following the previous year’s Gucci Ancora Notte launch. ‘Notte’ directly translating to ‘night’ quite literally alludes to the collection’s eveningwear focus, which perfectly fit the evening’s dress code.
Unsurprisingly, attendees took the glittering brief and delivered some serious looks, making us preemptively excited for 2025’s award season, from Blake Lively's Tamara Ralph chainmail dress display, which has curiously found its place at the top of my party dresses wish list, to Kim Kardashian wearing a vintage Garrard cross pendant necklace previously owned by Princess Diana.
Draped asymmetrical dresses, oversized capes, and cutouts took centre stage, appearing as major eveningwear trends throughout this red carpet. Models Vittoria Ceretti and Cara Delevingne wore asymmetrical cutout Gucci dresses featuring cut-outs in contrasting lavender and black shades. Opting for a Brat glam look, Charlie XCX opted for a sequinned two-piece skirt and top look ahead of her evening performance alongside Troye Sivan, who opted for a no-tie look in low-waist trousers and a cropped shirt.
Below, we have rounded up the must-see fashion moments from the evening. Perfect for those, who like me, are looking for some great party dressing inspiration. Mini dress and billowing cape, I’m looking at you.
Best looks from the LACMA Gala
Kim Kardashian in Gucci
Blake Lively in Tamara Ralph
Greta Lee in The Row
Kaia Gerber in Gucci
Viola Davis in Gucci
Cara Delevingne in Gucci
Sofia Richie Grainge in Saint Laurent
Emily Ratajkowski in vintage Donna Karan New York
Charli XCX in Gucci
Chloe Sevigny in Saint Laurent
Vittoria Ceretti in Gucci
Danielle Deadwyler in Gucci
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
