All the most jaw-dropping looks from the CFDA Awards 2024
Hot off the red carpet
The CFDA Awards 2024 took place last night at the American Museum of Natural History, with celebrities and fashion designers walking the red carpet in their finest designs.
There were several pops of colours, led by Katie Holmes in a gorgeous pink and red Carolina Herrera gown with cut out details. Precious Lee, Nicky Hilton and The Bear actress Molly Gordon followed suit in red, yellow and electric blue gowns respectively.
But the dominant colours on the red carpet were without a doubt black and white. After all, who can go wrong with a black dress?
There was Kylie Jenner of course, modelling a black gown with spiky skirt from Jean-Paul Gaultier's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The Perfect Couple actress Meghann Fahy donned a sweetheart neckline dress with a belt and thigh high split, while Lucy Liu looked elegant in a black suit.
Meanwhile, model and actress Aweng Chuol chose a white floor-length dress with sheer detailing, while Sabrina Dhowre Elba opted for similar sheer panellings with her cream halterneck gown. New York fashion royalty Blake Lively accompanied Michael Kors in one of his creations, a tailored white dress and matching blazer. And without forgetting Zac Posen in his custom white suit.
The US equivalent of our British Fashion Awards, the CFDA (Council Of Fashion Designers Of America) Awards honours the best in American design, from womenswear to menswear designers, labels working towards sustainability and lifetime achievements.
Winners on the night included Michael Kors, Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli and Erykah Badu, who won the Fashion Icon Award.
See the red carpet below.
The CFDA Awards 2024 red carpet
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.
She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.
