All the most jaw-dropping looks from the CFDA Awards 2024

The CFDA Awards 2024 took place last night at the American Museum of Natural History, with celebrities and fashion designers walking the red carpet in their finest designs.

There were several pops of colours, led by Katie Holmes in a gorgeous pink and red Carolina Herrera gown with cut out details. Precious Lee, Nicky Hilton and The Bear actress Molly Gordon followed suit in red, yellow and electric blue gowns respectively.

But the dominant colours on the red carpet were without a doubt black and white. After all, who can go wrong with a black dress?

There was Kylie Jenner of course, modelling a black gown with spiky skirt from Jean-Paul Gaultier's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The Perfect Couple actress Meghann Fahy donned a sweetheart neckline dress with a belt and thigh high split, while Lucy Liu looked elegant in a black suit.

Meanwhile, model and actress Aweng Chuol chose a white floor-length dress with sheer detailing, while Sabrina Dhowre Elba opted for similar sheer panellings with her cream halterneck gown. New York fashion royalty Blake Lively accompanied Michael Kors in one of his creations, a tailored white dress and matching blazer. And without forgetting Zac Posen in his custom white suit.

The US equivalent of our British Fashion Awards, the CFDA (Council Of Fashion Designers Of America) Awards honours the best in American design, from womenswear to menswear designers, labels working towards sustainability and lifetime achievements.

Winners on the night included Michael Kors, Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli and Erykah Badu, who won the Fashion Icon Award.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See the red carpet below.

The CFDA Awards 2024 red carpet

Katie Holmes wearing Carolina Herrera (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake Lively wearing Michael Kors (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner wearing Jean-Paul Gaultier (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Fahy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Precious Lee (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Hill wearing Cult Gaia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucy Liu (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicky Hilton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ciara (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Elba (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Richie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aweng Chuol (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brianne Howey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rebecca Hall (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow in Kate Barton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leonie Hanne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zac Posen, Cynthia Erivo, and Richard Dickson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Molly Gordon (Image credit: Getty Images)