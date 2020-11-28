There’s 70% off Ghost this Black Friday, hold me back, I’m buying all my bridesmaid dresses

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If, like me, you’ve been attempting to plan your wedding during a pandemic – fingers/toes/eyes crossed we’ll all be able to reunite and celebrate with loved ones by the summer! You’ll know the pain of trying to find a bridesmaid dress that suits all your girls. So, it’s like Ghost knew we needed a little treat this year and have generously discounted up-to 70% off their gorgeous dresses for Black Friday and Cyber Weekend.

Planning a 2021 wedding? You’re likely snowed under with decisions and uncertainty, looming costs and lack of available insurance policies (thanks Covid!). But this Black Friday you can tick a big part of your to-do list off and save 70% at the same time.

When it comes to bridesmaid dresses there’s a lot to think about. You might be toying with the idea of your bride squad wearing exactly the same style. Or whether to opt for everyone to pick their own, then there’s the Pinterest idea that everyone wears a complimentary shade. There’s A LOT.

But whether you’re looking for your girls to be your something blue. Or, if blush is your colour theme. Say hello to your bridesmaid’s dresses for less.

Yes, we’ve combed through Ghost’s cyber weekend sales to curate an easy to shop edit of the key, versatile styles that’ll suit everyone from your sister to your sister-in-law.