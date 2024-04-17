Farm Rio have launched a mini me collection and it’s just as good as you’d imagine

Summer's answer to mother daughter dressing

Farm Rio Signature mini me collection SS24
(Image credit: Farm Rio)
Jump to category:
Jazzria Harris
By Jazzria Harris
published

I’ll be the first to admit, mother daughter (or any mini me) dressing can be tricky. While matching with your little one no doubt delivers on the cuteness factor, finding a mummy and me collection that feels chic and still embodies your personal style is often hard to come by. That is until Farm Rio dropped their latest capsule collection and, I have to say, for their first kidswear collection, they’ve knocked it out the park.

The simply named Signature collection features a selection of pieces for mothers and daughters all in keeping with Farm Rio’s fun signature style. Boasting statement fruit-themed prints and animal designs that feel elevated, the collection taps into the whimsical nature of kids clothing while still featuring stylish designs that any adult would be proud to wear. Plus, rather than copying the same design across both age groups, each style is designed to mirror its counterpart meaning each piece feels age appropriate, takes into account comfort and wearability and also allows for a sense of personal style (something that’s especially important if you’ve got a child who has an opinion when it comes to what what they’re wearing). 

A post shared by FARM Rio (@farmrio)

A photo posted by on

Alongside summer ready dresses and co-ords that are sure to pack perfectly into your suitcase, the collection also features fun knitwear in the form of the crochet knit sweater (a personal favourite of mine) and fruit themed cardigans.There are even coordinating accessories so you can not only match with your little one but from top-to-toe too. 

So, whether you’re heading away for some early summer sun or just want to get the family warm weather ready, you’re going to want to add this collection to your basket ASAP. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Shop the capsule collection

Farm Rio Multicolor Fruit Landscape Short Sleeve Midi Dress
Farm Rio Multicolor Fruit Landscape Short Sleeve Midi Dress

Farm Rio Multicolor Fruit Landscape Kids Dress
Farm Rio Multicolor Fruit Landscape Kids Dress

Farm Rio Off-White Fruits Richelieu Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Off-White Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Farm Rio Banana Pocket Kids Dress
Banana Pocket Kids Dress

Farm Rio Stitched Birds Scarf Maxi Dress
Stitched Birds Scarf Maxi Dress

Farm Rio Stitched Birds Scarf Kids Jumpsuit
Stitched Birds Scarf Kids Jumpsuit

Farm Rio Off-White Tropicolors Yoke Embroidered Midi Dress
Off-White Tropicolors Embroidered Dress

Farm Rio Off-White Tropicolors Kids Dress
Off-White Tropicolors Kids Dress

Farm Rio Sweet Orchad Knit Cardigan
Sweet Orchad Knit Cardigan

Farm Rio Sweet Orchard Knit Kids Cardigan
Sweet Orchard Knit Kids Cardigan

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest