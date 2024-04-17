Farm Rio have launched a mini me collection and it’s just as good as you’d imagine

I’ll be the first to admit, mother daughter (or any mini me) dressing can be tricky. While matching with your little one no doubt delivers on the cuteness factor, finding a mummy and me collection that feels chic and still embodies your personal style is often hard to come by. That is until Farm Rio dropped their latest capsule collection and, I have to say, for their first kidswear collection, they’ve knocked it out the park.

The simply named Signature collection features a selection of pieces for mothers and daughters all in keeping with Farm Rio’s fun signature style. Boasting statement fruit-themed prints and animal designs that feel elevated, the collection taps into the whimsical nature of kids clothing while still featuring stylish designs that any adult would be proud to wear. Plus, rather than copying the same design across both age groups, each style is designed to mirror its counterpart meaning each piece feels age appropriate, takes into account comfort and wearability and also allows for a sense of personal style (something that’s especially important if you’ve got a child who has an opinion when it comes to what what they’re wearing).

A post shared by FARM Rio (@farmrio) A photo posted by on

Alongside summer ready dresses and co-ords that are sure to pack perfectly into your suitcase, the collection also features fun knitwear in the form of the crochet knit sweater (a personal favourite of mine) and fruit themed cardigans.There are even coordinating accessories so you can not only match with your little one but from top-to-toe too.

So, whether you’re heading away for some early summer sun or just want to get the family warm weather ready, you’re going to want to add this collection to your basket ASAP. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Shop the capsule collection