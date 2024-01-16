10 Emmys red carpet looks I can't stop thinking about

Red carpet season is well and truly in full swing - check out who wore what at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards here - and I can't get enough of the glitz and glamour.

Last night the Emmys took place at the Peacock Theatre in Downton LA (see the winners here), with the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Selena Gomez and Rachel Brosnahan turning up to celebrate all things television.

We've already seen some solid trends emerge at previous events and we carried on seeing them at the Emmys.

Emmys red carpet trends

Red is a colour that has been dominating this month, and stand-out looks included Dua Lipa's textured Prada gown and Emily Blunt's one-shoulder sequin Armani Privé creation at the Critics' Choice. Last night though it was all about Suki Waterhouse's custom Valentino gown which featured an open back and a cut-out waist and bow that beautifully showcased her baby bump. Katherine Heigl marked her return to the red carpet with a gorgeous scarlet Reem Acra gown, and Sarah Snook flew the glad for Succession in a stunning custom made Vivienne Westwood dress.

Of course black is always a staple during awards season, and Selena Gomez proved the hue is far from boring in her glittering Oscar de La Renta number, as did Ayo Edebiri in her leather Louis Vuitton dress.

Call it the Barbie effect, but pink has dominated the red carpet this season, starting with Margot Robbie's Barbie-inspired hot pink Armani Privé dress. Claire Danes carried on with the trend in a subtle, bubblegum pink dress by Balmain, paired with Cartier jewels.

Here are 10 Emmys 2024 red carpet looks I can't stop thinking about.





Ayo Edebiri in Louis Vuitton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Issa Rae (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katherine Heigl in Reem Acra (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Suki Waterhouse in Valentino (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Snook in Vivienne Westwood (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain in Gucci (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega in Dior and Christian Louboutin heels (Image credit: Getty Images)

Claire Danes in Balmain (Image credit: Getty Images)