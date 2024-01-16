10 Emmys red carpet looks I can't stop thinking about
Who wore what
Red carpet season is well and truly in full swing - check out who wore what at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards here - and I can't get enough of the glitz and glamour.
Last night the Emmys took place at the Peacock Theatre in Downton LA (see the winners here), with the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Selena Gomez and Rachel Brosnahan turning up to celebrate all things television.
We've already seen some solid trends emerge at previous events and we carried on seeing them at the Emmys.
Emmys red carpet trends
Red is a colour that has been dominating this month, and stand-out looks included Dua Lipa's textured Prada gown and Emily Blunt's one-shoulder sequin Armani Privé creation at the Critics' Choice. Last night though it was all about Suki Waterhouse's custom Valentino gown which featured an open back and a cut-out waist and bow that beautifully showcased her baby bump. Katherine Heigl marked her return to the red carpet with a gorgeous scarlet Reem Acra gown, and Sarah Snook flew the glad for Succession in a stunning custom made Vivienne Westwood dress.
Of course black is always a staple during awards season, and Selena Gomez proved the hue is far from boring in her glittering Oscar de La Renta number, as did Ayo Edebiri in her leather Louis Vuitton dress.
Call it the Barbie effect, but pink has dominated the red carpet this season, starting with Margot Robbie's Barbie-inspired hot pink Armani Privé dress. Claire Danes carried on with the trend in a subtle, bubblegum pink dress by Balmain, paired with Cartier jewels.
Here are 10 Emmys 2024 red carpet looks I can't stop thinking about.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
Why Julia Roberts almost turned down Notting Hill
Can you imagine anyone else as Anna Scott?!
By Lauren Hughes
-
The secret names Kate Middleton and Prince William used to avoid attention
Here's how they go undercover
By Lauren Hughes
-
Here's why Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's surprise speech is going viral
By Jenny Proudfoot