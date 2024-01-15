The 10 best looks from the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

With the Golden Globes and Governors Awards behind us, the Critics' Choice Awards signifies the next big awards season moment—and the Critics' Choice Awards looks didn't disappoint.

The big winners on the night included Emma Stone for Poor Things, as well as Elizabeth Debicki for her role in The Crown and America Ferrera, who gave a passionate speech receiving her SeeHer award, which is given to women in leading roles who advocate for gender equality and take on boundary-defying roles.

While the Critic's Choice Awards doesn't quite have the same high-profile looks as the Golden Globes or the Oscars (the Oscars 2024 predictions are already in, FYI) that's not to say the A-List didn't come out in full force for the super glam Santa Monica event. These are our favourite looks, from Billie Elish's typically understated monochrome ensemble to Rosamund Pike's mermaid-esque glittering blue gown and Dua Lipa's dramatic ruffled red Prada dress.

The 10 best looks on the Critic's Choice Awards red carpet 2024

1. Dua Lipa in Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An ode to the crimson rose, this textured Prada gown was one of the most statement looks of the night. Of course, Dua matched the look with her hair, which is currently a deep red hue.

2. Elizabeth Debicki in Oscar de la Renta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki wore an incredible bejewelled jumpsuit to walk the red carpet, her blonde hair wore in loose waves with a subtle smokey eye to complete the killer look.

3. Brie Larson in Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brie Larson gave us a masterclass how to wear black on the red carpet, with a dress that fused velvet and sheer fabric and statement red nails. Full marks.

4. Ayo Edebiri in The Row

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) might just be our new style crush, teaming an ivory menswear-inspired suit with Oliver Peoples sunglasses.

5. Carey Mulligan in Giorgio Armani Prive

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carey Mulligan stunned in a dramatic Giorgio Armani Prive gown, featuring lapels with a deep plunge. Her short bob was tucked behind her ears—understated Hollywood glamour at its finest.

6. Emily Blunt in Giorgio Armani Prive

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Blunt takes a leaf out of Dua Lipa's book with this striking red gown that features a red rose-inspired embellishment. Emily rarely puts a fashion foot wrong—and this latest look is no exception.

7. Natasha Lyonne in Dolce & Gabbana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Natasha put a personal spin on her red carpet ensemble with some black braces across her figure-hugging black vest.

8. Rosamund Pike in Rodarte

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosamund Pike wore a dress her Saltburn character Elspeth would be proud of, with a plunging neckline, crafted from shimmering blue sequins.

9. Billie Eilish in Thom Browne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it might not be to everyone's taste, Billie Eilish stayed true to her signature unique style in a Thom Browne ensemble that layered a black corset and long white shirt.

10. Magot Robbie in Balmain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If Barbie wore a red dress on the red carpet, we imagine it would look just like this one by way of Balmain.