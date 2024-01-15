The 10 best looks from the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

See who wore what at the Critics' Choice Awards 2024

Critics' Choice Awards red carpet: Rosamund Pike at the Critic's Choice Awards 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Lauren Hughes
published

With the Golden Globes and Governors Awards behind us, the Critics' Choice Awards signifies the next big awards season moment—and the Critics' Choice Awards looks didn't disappoint. 

The big winners on the night included Emma Stone for Poor Things, as well as Elizabeth Debicki for her role in The Crown and America Ferrera, who gave a passionate speech receiving her SeeHer award, which is given to women in leading roles who advocate for gender equality and take on boundary-defying roles. 

While the Critic's Choice Awards doesn't quite have the same high-profile looks as the Golden Globes or the Oscars (the Oscars 2024 predictions are already in, FYI) that's not to say the A-List didn't come out in full force for the super glam Santa Monica event. These are our favourite looks, from Billie Elish's typically understated monochrome ensemble to Rosamund Pike's mermaid-esque glittering blue gown and Dua Lipa's dramatic ruffled red Prada dress. 

The 10 best looks on the Critic's Choice Awards red carpet 2024

1. Dua Lipa in Prada

Dua Lipa in Prada for Critics' Choice Awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An ode to the crimson rose, this textured Prada gown was one of the most statement looks of the night. Of course, Dua matched the look with her hair, which is currently a deep red hue. 

2. Elizabeth Debicki in Oscar de la Renta

Elizabeth Debicki in Oscar de la Renta at the Critics' Choice Awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki wore an incredible bejewelled jumpsuit to walk the red carpet, her blonde hair wore in loose waves with a subtle smokey eye to complete the killer look. 

3. Brie Larson in Prada

Brie Larson in Prada at the Critics' Choice Awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brie Larson gave us a masterclass how to wear black on the red carpet, with a dress that fused velvet and sheer fabric and statement red nails. Full marks. 

4. Ayo Edebiri in The Row

Ayo Edebiri in The Row for the Critics' Choice Awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) might just be our new style crush, teaming an ivory menswear-inspired suit with Oliver Peoples sunglasses.

5. Carey Mulligan in Giorgio Armani Prive

Carey Mulligan in Giorgio Armani Prive at the Critics' Choice Awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carey Mulligan stunned in a dramatic Giorgio Armani Prive gown, featuring lapels with a deep plunge. Her short bob was tucked behind her ears—understated Hollywood glamour at its finest. 

6. Emily Blunt in Giorgio Armani Prive

Emily Blunt in Giorgio Armani Prive at the CrCritics' Choice Awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Blunt takes a leaf out of Dua Lipa's book with this striking red gown that features a red rose-inspired embellishment. Emily rarely puts a fashion foot wrong—and this latest look is no exception. 

7. Natasha Lyonne in Dolce & Gabbana

Natasha Lyonn in Dolce & Gabbana at the Critics' Choice Awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Natasha put a personal spin on her red carpet ensemble with some black braces across her figure-hugging black vest. 

8. Rosamund Pike in Rodarte

Rosamund Pike in Rotarte for the Critics' Choice Awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosamund Pike wore a dress her Saltburn character Elspeth would be proud of, with a plunging neckline, crafted from shimmering blue sequins. 

9. Billie Eilish in Thom Browne

Billie Eilish attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it might not be to everyone's taste, Billie Eilish stayed true to her signature unique style in a Thom Browne ensemble that layered a black corset and long white shirt. 

10. Magot Robbie in Balmain

Margot Robbie in Balmain for the Critics' Choice Awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If Barbie wore a red dress on the red carpet, we imagine it would look just like this one by way of Balmain.

Topics
Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet
Lauren Hughes

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.


She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.


Latest