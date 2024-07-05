Emily Ratajkowski is the latest Tomato Girl - here’s where to shop her look
This TikTok trend is ripe for a summer 2024 revival
It seems like every week there’s a new trend - a Something Girl Summer or a new core (ballet, cottage, coastal cowboy, the list goes on), but despite TikTok endlessly cycling through micro-trends, some styles have sticking power. Case in point: Tomato Girl Summer, which is back this year and more literal than before.
Stepping out in New York earlier this week, Emily Ratajkowski wore an asymmetrical mini dress from celebrity favourite Miaou. Riffing off retro postcards, the ‘Helga’ dress is splattered with saucy vegetables (or is it a fruit?) and grocery cart motifs. It hangs from 90s-style pin-thin straps and falls to a cowl neckline.
The former model and podcast host teamed the fruity ‘fit with wraparound shades and green suede Reebok Club C trainers—she has the same pair in white, so there’s another trend with style mileage—and layered necklaces.
Shop Emily Ratajkowski’s look
Befitting a summer spent sauntering around Italy’s Amalfi Coast, the Tomato Girl trend exudes La Dolce Vita; think sun-drenched shades, juicy prints, and fuss-free styling. It’s that viral Loewe heirloom tomato meme that spawned an actual Loewe clutch bag. It’s fun, Instagram-friendly, and just the right amount of whimsy.
Here, we roundup the ripest Tomato Girl Summer picks for your next trip to the farmer's market.
Shop our Tomato Girl Summer picks
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
