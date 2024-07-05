Emily Ratajkowski is the latest Tomato Girl - here’s where to shop her look

This TikTok trend is ripe for a summer 2024 revival 

Emily Ratajkowski Tomato Girl Summer
Emily Ratajkowski embracing Tomato Girl Summer
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mischa Anouk Smith
By
published

It seems like every week there’s a new trend - a Something Girl Summer or a new core (ballet, cottage, coastal cowboy, the list goes on), but despite TikTok endlessly cycling through micro-trends, some styles have sticking power. Case in point: Tomato Girl Summer, which is back this year and more literal than before.

Stepping out in New York earlier this week, Emily Ratajkowski wore an asymmetrical mini dress from celebrity favourite Miaou. Riffing off retro postcards, the ‘Helga’ dress is splattered with saucy vegetables (or is it a fruit?) and grocery cart motifs. It hangs from 90s-style pin-thin straps and falls to a cowl neckline.

A post shared by MIAOU (@miaou)

A photo posted by on

The former model and podcast host teamed the fruity ‘fit with wraparound shades and green suede Reebok Club C trainers—she has the same pair in white, so there’s another trend with style mileage—and layered necklaces.

Shop Emily Ratajkowski’s look

Helga Dress
Miaou Helga Dress

Reebok Unisex Club C 85 Sneaker, Drkgrn Ftwwht Rbkle3, 9 Uk
Reebok Unisex Club C 85 Sneakers

Jeepers Peepers Racer Sunglasses in Yellow
Jeepers Peepers Racer Sunglasses in Yellow

Lucy Williams Roman Coin Necklace Set
Lucy Williams Roman Coin Necklace Set

Befitting a summer spent sauntering around Italy’s Amalfi Coast, the Tomato Girl trend exudes La Dolce Vita; think sun-drenched shades, juicy prints, and fuss-free styling. It’s that viral Loewe heirloom tomato meme that spawned an actual Loewe clutch bag. It’s fun, Instagram-friendly, and just the right amount of whimsy.

Here, we roundup the ripest Tomato Girl Summer picks for your next trip to the farmer's market.

Shop our Tomato Girl Summer picks

Quilted Rose Ruched Kidney Bag - Red
Quilted Rose Ruched Kidney Bag

The Deba Top, Tomato
The Deba Top, Tomato

Asos Design Shirred Baby Tee With Tomato Girl Graphic in White
Asos Design Shirred Baby Tee With Tomato Girl Graphic in White

Miss Selfridge Linen Tiered Maxi Skirt in Red
Miss Selfridge Linen Tiered Maxi Skirt in Red

Tomato Leaves Small Scented Candle, 170g
Tomato Leaves Small Scented Candle, 170g

Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats
Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats

Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸