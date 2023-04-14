Emily Ratajkowski was just spotted in the cool LA-based brand Gen Z loves

Emily Ratajkowski—model, actress and potential new love interest of Harry Styles (opens in new tab), —has returned from her recent jaunt to Tokyo (opens in new tab) and is back in New York City. The star was spotted out and about yesterday on the streets of NYC, and while many are still talking about her dating life, I personally am more interested in the chic outfits she is wearing.

Appearing alongside a friend, Ratajkowski was spotted wearing a printed black and white dress, knee-high vintage (opens in new tab) Dior boots and Miu Miu's new designer bag (opens in new tab), the Nappa Leather pocket bag.

(Image credit: Getty)

Although Ratajkowski's look feels vintage-inspired, the dress is actually from the new collection by cult label Miaou. Released as a part of the brand's latest range, the Karina dress is made from recycled polyester and features an asymmetrical hem and all-over abstract print. (Interestingly, many are likening the look to Carrie Brandshaw's iconic newspaper dress from the early seasons of Sex and The City.)

As a brand, Miaou is no stranger to celebrity endorsements, as in recent years the label has become a go-to for chic starlets all over the world. In fact, It-girl Rosalia was spotted in the exact same Karina dress just a few days ago.

A post shared by MIAOU (@miaou) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Aside from this, the brand has also been worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and just about every Kardashian/Jenner.

Emily Ratajkowski has been a fan of Miaou for quite some time. Last summer, the model was spotted in the brand's ever-popular panelled dress which was a part of Paloma Elsesser's collaboration, as well as the label's instantly recognisable corset tops.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Founded in 2016, the LA-based label has certainly managed to develop quite a following in a very short amount of time. Luckily, Ratajkowski's exact dress still happens to be in stock. Keep scrolling to shop the chic item now.

Shop Emily Ratajkowski's exact Miaou dress:

(opens in new tab) Miaou Karina graphic-print stretch-recycled polyester mini dress £490 at Selfridges (opens in new tab)

Shop more from Miaou's new collection: