I can’t drive a car, but I know my Formula 1 fashion

Emily Ratajowski, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Heidi Klum have caught Formula 1 fashion fever

Fashion has had a thing for Formula 1 and other extreme sports for a while now. There was Martine Rose’s motocross-inspired collection back in 2019 (I am destined to forever have those ‘Speed’ track pants on my eBay alert) and Chanel’s resort 2023 show, which saw models sporting logo-laden helmets and boiler suits. My own vintage leather motorbike jacket is amongst my most prized wardrobe possessions.

Louis Vuitton, Diesel (very apt), Vetements, Moschino, Marine Serre, Balenciaga, and—of course— Ferrari have all played with racing signatures in their collections. Then there are the drivers. At this point, Lewis Hamilton is as celebrated for his style as he is for his sporting prowess. We’ve had gowns accessorised with driving gloves à la Christian Dior, Chanel chequered tops, panelled leather pants from Marine Serre, and Balenciaga’s eternally coveted ‘Motorcycle’ bags. High-speed sport is fertile ground for design inspiration.

This weekend, editors, stylists and celebrities flocked to Monaco for the Grand Prix. I don’t much care for the races, but the looks didn’t disappoint. Emily Ratajkowski opted for a leather racing jacket slung over a black bikini top, befitting Devon Aoki’s Suki in 2 Fast 2 Furious (a look that lives rent-free in my head). Anna Taylor-Joy teamed her leather jacket with a black bodysuit (bodycon always makes an appearance at these events) and Margiela Tabi's. DJ Peggy Gou posed with Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr in a black mini skirt and a houndstooth panelled bustier; again, the latter has been a trackside staple since Kate Moss donned a Prada corset and matching pants at the Monaco Grand Prix in 1999. Another favourite Kate Moss in Monaco moment was when she was snapped with F1 legend Michael Schumacher wearing a neutral boiler suit - a look replicated by Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni Olumi Klum, who committed to the theme with an F1 cap.

Feeling inspired to add some heat to your wardrobe? Here, we roundup the must-have buys to make your outfits work faster and harder.

