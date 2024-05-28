I can’t drive a car, but I know my Formula 1 fashion
All the best looks from the Monaco Grand Prix - and how to replicate them.
Emily Ratajowski, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Heidi Klum have caught Formula 1 fashion fever
Fashion has had a thing for Formula 1 and other extreme sports for a while now. There was Martine Rose’s motocross-inspired collection back in 2019 (I am destined to forever have those ‘Speed’ track pants on my eBay alert) and Chanel’s resort 2023 show, which saw models sporting logo-laden helmets and boiler suits. My own vintage leather motorbike jacket is amongst my most prized wardrobe possessions.
Louis Vuitton, Diesel (very apt), Vetements, Moschino, Marine Serre, Balenciaga, and—of course— Ferrari have all played with racing signatures in their collections. Then there are the drivers. At this point, Lewis Hamilton is as celebrated for his style as he is for his sporting prowess. We’ve had gowns accessorised with driving gloves à la Christian Dior, Chanel chequered tops, panelled leather pants from Marine Serre, and Balenciaga’s eternally coveted ‘Motorcycle’ bags. High-speed sport is fertile ground for design inspiration.
This weekend, editors, stylists and celebrities flocked to Monaco for the Grand Prix. I don’t much care for the races, but the looks didn’t disappoint. Emily Ratajkowski opted for a leather racing jacket slung over a black bikini top, befitting Devon Aoki’s Suki in 2 Fast 2 Furious (a look that lives rent-free in my head). Anna Taylor-Joy teamed her leather jacket with a black bodysuit (bodycon always makes an appearance at these events) and Margiela Tabi's. DJ Peggy Gou posed with Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr in a black mini skirt and a houndstooth panelled bustier; again, the latter has been a trackside staple since Kate Moss donned a Prada corset and matching pants at the Monaco Grand Prix in 1999. Another favourite Kate Moss in Monaco moment was when she was snapped with F1 legend Michael Schumacher wearing a neutral boiler suit - a look replicated by Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni Olumi Klum, who committed to the theme with an F1 cap.
Feeling inspired to add some heat to your wardrobe? Here, we roundup the must-have buys to make your outfits work faster and harder.
The best Grand Prix-inspired styles
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
This is why you recognise Rosi and Rasa from Buying London
The UK's answer to Selling Sunset features some very familiar faces
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
One member of the royal family has already binge-watched Bridgerton
Can you guess who it is?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Designers Dame Zandra Rhodes and Celia B on colour, dressing up and their beautiful new capsule collection
Our fashion editor pays a visit to the famous Rainbow Penthouse
By Natalie Hughes