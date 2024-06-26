3 summer trends worth investing in - what I’m buying from ASOS’ Most Hyped edit
These summer trends have serious style mileage (and some styles are up to 60% off)
Girlcore, coquette 2.0, tonal dressing, nineties, noughties, animal print - it seems like every day there’s a new trend and another ‘core’ or ‘It’ trend to keep on top of. Fashion can be confusing, and with trends circling in and out of style before, it can be hard to know where to invest your hard-earned cash.
Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and dug into the trends that have real staying power. Here are our top three summer trends you’ll be reaching for season after season. The best bit? ASOS’ summer edit is now 60% off select lines.
Editor's Picks: 3 summer trends worth investing in
1. The provincial top
Haven’t you heard? We’re having a Provincial Girl Summer. Think ditsy prints and wispy fabrics primed for a summer spent frolicking in a cornfield (farming, but make it Jacquemus-inspired). Hunter Schafer alluded to the trend when she paired her white milkmaid dress (it was actually a Prada ruffled bodysuit replete with a matching apron skirt) with a bandana and retro shades at Cannes.
Since then, Instagram has been awhirl with lacey tops, linen headscarves and wafty skirts. You don’t have to commit to the full look, adding a flippy top into your warm-weather arsenal will breathe new life into your trusty denim. Not sure what counts as ‘provincial’? Opt for anything broderie anglaise, smocked, shirred, linen, or lace.
Shop provincial tops
2. The bubble skirt
It’s been a while since we’ve had a statement skirt in style, so it’s with great joy that this summer welcomes two competing wardrobe icons. On one end of the trend spectrum, we have the flouncy boho skirt (yes, it’s back, tumbling tiers and all); on the other, we have the bouncy bubble skirt (see also: puffball and bubble hem).
This time, the styling is less 80s and more Serena van der Woodsen with a preppy Ballet Girl twist to bring it up to date. Our favourite muses have styled their bubble skirts with wide black headbands, mesh flats, and graphic tees.
Shop bubble skirts
3. The buttermilk dress
Fashion’s love affair with food continues, and it’s getting literal this summer. The shade on every influencer’s moodboard right now? Butter. Think of it as a sweeter take on neutrals with a hint of warmth that works well as part of a tonal look or to soften bolder colours.
Sabrina Carpenter is largely behind the taste for all things buttermilk, it’s become the singer’s signature shade after she wore a micro-mini version of Kate Hudson’s iconic pale yellow silk gown in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days for her 25th birthday party. Still not convinced? The fashion analytics account @databutmakeitfashion reported a 98% spike in searches for fashion’s favourite buttery shade. Tea and toast, optional.
Shop buttermilk dresses
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
Travis and Jason Kelce just shared what meeting the royals was really like
Sounds like Jason feels a bit more positive about them than before
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Katy Perry's enormous 500ft dress train actually had a secret message
It's Katy's world and we're just living in it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal expert claims 'nobody really knows' how Princess Kate is recovering
By Jadie Troy-Pryde