3 summer trends worth investing in - what I’m buying from ASOS’ Most Hyped edit

Girlcore, coquette 2.0, tonal dressing, nineties, noughties, animal print - it seems like every day there’s a new trend and another ‘core’ or ‘It’ trend to keep on top of. Fashion can be confusing, and with trends circling in and out of style before, it can be hard to know where to invest your hard-earned cash.

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and dug into the trends that have real staying power. Here are our top three summer trends you’ll be reaching for season after season. The best bit? ASOS’ summer edit is now 60% off select lines.

Editor's Picks: 3 summer trends worth investing in

1. The provincial top

Haven’t you heard? We’re having a Provincial Girl Summer. Think ditsy prints and wispy fabrics primed for a summer spent frolicking in a cornfield (farming, but make it Jacquemus-inspired). Hunter Schafer alluded to the trend when she paired her white milkmaid dress (it was actually a Prada ruffled bodysuit replete with a matching apron skirt) with a bandana and retro shades at Cannes.

Since then, Instagram has been awhirl with lacey tops, linen headscarves and wafty skirts. You don’t have to commit to the full look, adding a flippy top into your warm-weather arsenal will breathe new life into your trusty denim. Not sure what counts as ‘provincial’? Opt for anything broderie anglaise, smocked, shirred, linen, or lace.

2. The bubble skirt

It’s been a while since we’ve had a statement skirt in style, so it’s with great joy that this summer welcomes two competing wardrobe icons. On one end of the trend spectrum, we have the flouncy boho skirt (yes, it’s back, tumbling tiers and all); on the other, we have the bouncy bubble skirt (see also: puffball and bubble hem).

This time, the styling is less 80s and more Serena van der Woodsen with a preppy Ballet Girl twist to bring it up to date. Our favourite muses have styled their bubble skirts with wide black headbands, mesh flats, and graphic tees.

3. The buttermilk dress

Fashion’s love affair with food continues, and it’s getting literal this summer. The shade on every influencer’s moodboard right now? Butter. Think of it as a sweeter take on neutrals with a hint of warmth that works well as part of a tonal look or to soften bolder colours.

Sabrina Carpenter is largely behind the taste for all things buttermilk, it’s become the singer’s signature shade after she wore a micro-mini version of Kate Hudson’s iconic pale yellow silk gown in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days for her 25th birthday party. Still not convinced? The fashion analytics account @databutmakeitfashion reported a 98% spike in searches for fashion’s favourite buttery shade. Tea and toast, optional.

