Will cowgirlcore be the next big thing?
When Beyoncé released her new album Renaissance last month, there was a strong western-inspired theme that ran through the accompanying imagery. From cowboy hats to fringed jackets, the internet was quick to credit Beyoncé’s look as a key element in the rise of #cowgirlcore.
Evidently, Beyoncé is not the only celebrity who is championing the aesthetic as Emily Ratajowski has just been spotted on the streets of New York wearing a pair of knee-high leather cowboy boots. The model paired her boots alongside a silky slip skirt and a cropped corset top, seamlessly merging several of the biggest trends of the summer.
Ratajkowski’s cowboy boots in particular were from Mango, though sadly the exact style is already sold out, further proving just how popular this shoe trend has become. It’s interesting to note that Mango does have an option to sign up to a waitlist for the item, meaning the boots are likely to be restocked in the near future.
This is not the first time Ratajkowski has been spotted in a pair of the trending boots. It seems this is her look du jour, as earlier this week Ratajkowski posted a video to Instagram wearing a different set of cowboy boots paired alongside a mini dress by cult label Miaou.
Keep scrolling to shop the Mango cowboy boots below, as well as some other styles available.
Get The Look:
Cowboy leather boots,
Was £119, Now £49 | Mango
These are the boots EmRata was spotted wearing, which are sadly sold out. However, we recommend signing up to the waitlist to be alerted when they restock.
Leather cowboy ankle boots, £130 | Mango
With a full-size range available, these Mango boots are your next best bet to emulate Emily’s look.
Embroidered Western Boots, £525 | Ganni
Ganni’s embroidered western boots have been taking over TikTok. We love the cute heart detailing embroidered throughout.
Cass Western Black Boots, £75 | Urban Outfitters
With contrast white stitching, this pair feels particularly authentic.
Coral leather western boots, £86 | ASOS DESIGN
With its higher heel and knee-high height, this ASOS Design pair feels a little more elevated than the options above. This pair could definitely see you through more dressy occasions.