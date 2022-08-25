Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Will cowgirlcore be the next big thing?

When Beyoncé released her new album Renaissance last month, there was a strong western-inspired theme that ran through the accompanying imagery. From cowboy hats to fringed jackets, the internet was quick to credit Beyoncé’s look as a key element in the rise of #cowgirlcore.

Evidently, Beyoncé is not the only celebrity who is championing the aesthetic as Emily Ratajowski has just been spotted on the streets of New York wearing a pair of knee-high leather cowboy boots. The model paired her boots alongside a silky slip skirt and a cropped corset top, seamlessly merging several of the biggest trends of the summer.

Ratajkowski’s cowboy boots in particular were from Mango, though sadly the exact style is already sold out, further proving just how popular this shoe trend has become. It’s interesting to note that Mango does have an option to sign up to a waitlist for the item, meaning the boots are likely to be restocked in the near future.

This is not the first time Ratajkowski has been spotted in a pair of the trending boots. It seems this is her look du jour, as earlier this week Ratajkowski posted a video to Instagram wearing a different set of cowboy boots paired alongside a mini dress by cult label Miaou.

