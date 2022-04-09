Emily Ratajkowski loves nothing more than quality time at home with her son

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Emily Ratajkowksi has one very hectic schedule, as she balances her career with motherhood, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

The 30-year-old model gave birth to her first and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s child Sylvester in March 2021.

Despite having a busy schedule, which has seen her release her own book My Body shortly after giving birth, and more recently collaborate with Superga on the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign, she prefers a “quiet weekend” with her family.

Speaking about her plans for this year, the Gone Girl actor said: “As much as I love to travel, there is nothing better than a quiet weekend with my son at home!

“I’m just so excited to spend time with my son, my husband and my friends as the weather warms up and New York continues to open up safely. I’m hoping to enjoy spring in my Superga’s.”

Emily has hinted her fashion style has changed since becoming a mum, and she relies on comfortable outfits, especially footwear, which is why her partnership with Superga has come at the perfect time.

Speaking about her collaboration with the longstanding footwear brand, Emily said: “I love Superga and their timeless approach to sneakers. I’ve been wearing the brand for years so this collaboration felt completely natural to me.

“The beauty about the Superga sneaker is that it goes with everything.”

It’s safe to say Emily is one of our go-to’s for style inspiration, but she gets her fashion inspiration from everyday street style, as well as Julia Roberts and Halle Berry.

She explained: “My personal style is always changing. Right now, as a new mom, I choose comfort, which is why the Superga sneaker is the perfect fit for me.

“My style is influenced by countless women! Sometimes it comes from a woman I see walking on the street in New York City and other times it comes from an old picture I’ll see online of Julia Roberts or Halle Berry in the 90s.”