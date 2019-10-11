I’m swapping my usual slip skirt for these three midi skirts this season

It’s no secret I’m a big fan of slip skirts – and dresses for that matter. I lived in them last winter, wearing them with an oversized sweater and boots.

However this season I fancy switching things up a bit, and lucky for me there are plenty of gorgeous midi skirts that mean that I can upgrade my wardrobe without veering from my usual style too much. Discover more of our favourite seasonal skirts here on the Marie Claire Edit

The flouncy skirt

Shop now: PENELOPE Full Circle Khaki Silk Skirt for €580 from Piece of White



Whilst I love the fitted silhouette of the traditional silk skirt, this autumn/winter I’ve fallen in love with the flouncy skirt. A bit more 70s, and more twirl-worthy, I’ll be wearing it with a white puff sleeve shirt and cowboy boots. This khaki skirt by Piece of White is the right shade for autumn too.

The pleated skirt

Shop now: Printed pleated skirt for £49.99 from Mango

Pleated skirt are back in a big way. Long deemed too schoolteacher too be trendy, they’re now a must-have for anyone wanting to add a touch of chic to their wardrobe. This checked Mango skirt will look great with clashing checks, whether that’s a cosy knit or a fitted blazer.

The knitted skirt

Shop now: SOFT-TOUCH SKIRT for £19.99 from ZARA

My love for all things 80s doesn’t stop at clothes, in fact for the past couple of winters I’ve invested in one of the essentials at the time: knitted separates. Zara especially has an excellent offering of midi skirts with matching jumpers. I’m going all cream with this one, right down to my slouchy boots. Inspiration: Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct.