Beyoncé shows off her daughters Blue and Rumi in rare video appearance

They're growing up fast!

Considering quite how famous she is, Beyoncé keeps her personal life relatively private.

A scroll through her Instagram page reveals mainly pictures of just Beyoncé, and a scattering of photos with her husband, Jay-Z. But in a recent upload on her Ivy Park account, Beyoncé has included clips of her two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi – and people can’t believe how grown up Rumi looks in particular.

The video is a new ad campaign for the fashion brand, and at around 50 seconds in 9-year-old Blue and 3-year-old Rumi are featured wearing matching outfits to their mum.

The two girls wear mini-me versions of Beyoncé’s adult-sized black and white gingham outfit, and nobody can get enough of how cute the whole thing is. “Rumi looks so beautiful! Omg!!!” wrote one follower. “BLUE AND RUMI TAKING OVER YUPPPP” added another.

Blue – who fans note looks very similar to her younger sister – can be seen holding a football, while Beyoncé holds little Rumi (whose twin brother, Sir, doesn’t feature in the clip) on her hip. “Blue and Rumi are legit twins,” commented one person. And they are not wrong – those are some strong family genes.

But Beyoncé and Jay-Z aren’t the only celebrity parents whose children feature in the Ivy Park campaign; Reese Witherspoon’s eldest children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, also star in it.

Excitedly, proud mum Reese commented on the Instagram post. “Oh heyyyy @avaphillippe 😍” she wrote in one comment, and “Hiiiii @deaconphillippe 😍” she said in another.

All-in-all, this one star studded campaign. You can watch it in full here:

Apologies in advance if you’re now off to buy the entire Ivy Park collection…