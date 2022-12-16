The 'Emily in Paris' cast is just as chic IRL and these photos prove it
Prada, Valentino, Fendi and more.
Emily in Paris season 3 (opens in new tab) is set for its debut on the 21st of December, which means the show's cast has been in the full swing of publicity over the last few days. From red carpet debuts to appearances on talk shows, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Camille Razat and the rest of the crew have been out and about gathering hype for the loveable Netflix series (opens in new tab).
Of course, anyone who has watched the first two seasons will know that Emily in Paris is just as much about the exuberant fashion (opens in new tab) as it is about the entertaining storylines. So it comes as very little surprise that all eyes are on the cast to see what they choose to wear off-screen, too.
Between the bright colours and the fresh-off-the-runway (opens in new tab) designer wares, there is no doubt that the Emily in Paris actors are just as chic in real life as they are on the show, and we have the images to prove it.
At the season 3 world premiere in Paris, Lily Collins stepped out in a brown, cut-out Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello. By contrast, her on-screen bestie Ashley Park chose to don a full, sequin gown plus cape by Valentino. Camille Razat dressed in head-to-toe Prada for another one of the cast's press events, while Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (aka Emily's French boss, Sylvie) stepped out in New York in a pale blue midi and crystal-covered knee-high boots.
Indeed, the Emily in Paris cast is certainly as stylish as their on-screen personas. Keep scrolling for all the proof you'll need.
The best press looks from the Emily in Paris cast:
Lily Collins
Lily Collins wears Fendi while out in New York.
Camille Razat
Camille Razat wears Prada in New York.
Lily Collins
Lily Collins wears Del Core top and trousers in New York.
Ashley Park
Ashley Park wear a beige suit in New York.
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wears a pale blue midi dress and crystal knee-high boots in New York.
Lily Collins and Ashley Park
Lily Collins wears Saint Laurent and Ashley Park wears Valentino at the Emily in Paris world premiere.
Lily Collins
Lily Collins wears Alessandra Rich for an appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wears a one shoulder gown at the premier in New York.
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
