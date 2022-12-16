The 'Emily in Paris' cast is just as chic IRL and these photos prove it

Emily in Paris season 3 (opens in new tab) is set for its debut on the 21st of December, which means the show's cast has been in the full swing of publicity over the last few days. From red carpet debuts to appearances on talk shows, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Camille Razat and the rest of the crew have been out and about gathering hype for the loveable Netflix series (opens in new tab).

Of course, anyone who has watched the first two seasons will know that Emily in Paris is just as much about the exuberant fashion (opens in new tab) as it is about the entertaining storylines. So it comes as very little surprise that all eyes are on the cast to see what they choose to wear off-screen, too.

Between the bright colours and the fresh-off-the-runway (opens in new tab) designer wares, there is no doubt that the Emily in Paris actors are just as chic in real life as they are on the show, and we have the images to prove it.

At the season 3 world premiere in Paris, Lily Collins stepped out in a brown, cut-out Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello. By contrast, her on-screen bestie Ashley Park chose to don a full, sequin gown plus cape by Valentino. Camille Razat dressed in head-to-toe Prada for another one of the cast's press events, while Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (aka Emily's French boss, Sylvie) stepped out in New York in a pale blue midi and crystal-covered knee-high boots.

Indeed, the Emily in Paris cast is certainly as stylish as their on-screen personas. Keep scrolling for all the proof you'll need.

The best press looks from the Emily in Paris cast: