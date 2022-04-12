Calling all Emily In Paris fans – another two seasons have been confirmed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

C'est Magnifique

Everyone’s favourite show to love to hate, Emily In Paris has been confirmed for a third and fourth series by Netflix.

The hit series, which sees Lily Collin’s titular character attempting to navigate work and relationships in the City of Love as an American Marketing Executive from Chicago, has received the green light for two more seasons just four months after the second series aired on the streaming platform.

The show follows the controversially peppy protagonist Emily Cooper’s move to the French capital and her attempt to implement a social media strategy at a luxury French marketing firm that has been acquired by her American company. Despite its wildly successful ratings, the first series was almost universally panned by critics for it’s stereotypical portrayal of French culture and people as cigarette smoking, sexually promiscuous and often work averse.

Despite the rocky reception, the second series that dropped on Netflix over Christmas 2021, debuted in the Global Netflix Top 10 topping the list across 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed in its first four days.

The beginning of the second series seeds Emily dealing with the aftermath of her affair with best friend Camille’s boyfriend Gabriel and follows her falling for English Banker Alfie, while her notoriously hard-to-please boss Sylvie announces she is taking over Savoir and wants to bring her on board. The series wraps up with a cliffhanger about whether or no Emily will take up Sylvie’s offer and if her relationship with Alfie can survive his move back to London.

Although we don’t know what Emily decides, Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie is reprising his role in series three, suggesting the relationship isn’t quite dead in the water yet. Laviscount will be joined by Collins, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, William Abadie, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who are already on board for the next few series.

Netflix hasn’t issued an official release date for the new series, but if the past series are anything to go by, it could debut over it could debut over the festive period like the last two.