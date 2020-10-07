Simplement the best looks from Emily in Paris

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Oui oui, Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins, has divided the internet, thanks to its borderline offensive portrayal of French people (they’re not all rude, hopeless at social media and perverts – I should know, I’m French), and unrealistic idea a career in PR (just which junior assistant wins every account and can afford to wear Chanel?).

However, if you can gloss over all that, it’s a very entertaining show and has just the right dose of escapism for when you want a break from your favourite true crime shows. And then there’s the fashion.

If it looks familiar to you, that’s because the looks are styled by none other than Patricia Field, the legend behind Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe in Sex And The City (both shows are created by Darren Star).

Cue Lily Collins navigating the cobbled streets of Paris in Louboutin shoes, Ganni, Chanel and Christian Siriano. Here are some of her best looks.