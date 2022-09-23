The first photos of Emily in Paris season 3 have dropped and everyone is excited

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

So when will it be on Netflix?!

If the end of Emily in Paris season 2 left you with more questions than answers, then you’ll be happy to know that Season 3 could be on its way sooner than you think.

The Parisian Netflix drama, which stars Lily Collins and Mindy Chen as Emily and her best friend Ashley, became a big hit when it first aired in late 2020. But, despite very successful ratings, the first series was almost universally panned by critics for its stereotypical portrayal of French culture and people.

The show, which has been renewed for two further seasons, follows Emily as she moves to the French capital and attempts to create make her mark at a luxury French marketing firm. However, despite her excitable demeanour, she comes up against lots of challenges – including her often less than impressed colleagues.

Now, fans are excited as it looks like we won’t need to wait too long for season three to drop on Netflix. The official Instagram account shared pictures from the new series showing Emily and her friends, including her colleagues, enjoying Paris.

The pictures show Emily enjoying the sun with a drink, talking with her boss Sylvie and most excitably – both love interests, Gabriel and Alfie. Fans of the show couldn’t get enough of the pictures, with most commenting on the fashion. One delighted fan said: ‘TRES CHIC’ and ‘Can’t wait’.

Other fans wanted to know when the new season of the show would air, with one leaving a comment that said: ‘Don’t be shy… drop the dates & trailer,’ while another was clearly on team Alfie, saying, ‘Emily and Alfie’ and dropping a love heart next to their names.

The end of the last series saw Emily meeting and dating English banker Alfie. However, things were also up in the air with former flame Gabriel – her friend Camille’s ex-boyfriend – and things got complicated when the former loves reunited.

The season two finale also saw Emily deciding whether to take a job at Sylvie’s new marketing agency.

Despite a love-hate relationship fans have with the show, the second series – which aired during Christmas 2021 – debuted in the Global Netflix Top 10 topping the list across 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed in its first four days.

Fingers crossed we don’t have to wait too much longer!