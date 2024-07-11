If you’re bored of adidas Sambas, these 13 alternatives are the perfect swap for summer
Classic with a twist
It truly has been the year of the elevated trainer. While we can thank the hugely viral adidas Samba for kickstarting our obsession with its quietly elegant design, we’ve clearly all moved on to newer, alternative styles.
Colourful trainers! Retro styles! And even (*gasp*) the surprising return of the wedge trainer, these new designs all have the same ‘elevated casual’ vibe as our much-loved Sambas, but with a summery twist. Enter: the best adidas Samba alternatives to shop.
These statement trainers are still an elevated take on the casual - but take it one step further, with uplifting colourful designs you simply have to throw on with boyfriend jeans and a simple white tee for an elevated yet deceptively comfy look. That’s exactly the type of low-effort, high-impact dressing I’m after. The Dolce & Gabbana trainers linked below, for example, speak to every one of my cravings for vintage design: unapologetically retro and achingly cool.
This influencer-approved trend is everywhere ATM - my social feed seems to be filled with the adidas Originals Gazelle and SL 72 styles. And it’s no wonder, as they pair perfectly with pretty much everything - from summer dresses and high-ankle socks to linen trousers and co-ords. But there are even more Samba alternatives out there than just these two.
In this unpredictable British summer weather, I’m never sure whether to bring an umbrella or pair of sunglasses out with me. Most often, I require both. The best adidas Samba alternatives offer a practical (yet chic) alternative to my favourite go-with-everything sandals, without compromising on a summery style. How perfect.
So I’ve done all the hard work for you and picked out the best adidas Samba alternatives available to shop right now. You are very welcome.
Best adidas Samba alternatives to shop:
Featuring classic colours and a simple streamlined shape, this is the ideal retro-style sneaker.
I'm lusting after the SL72s in this chocolate brown colourway.
Introducing the perfect pair of burgundy trainers. These will easily elevate a jeans-and-T-shirt outfit.
The adidas Originals Gazelle is a failsafe choice - these green trainers are so easy to style.
If you prefer to be a bit more subtle with colour, these Vejas will pair beautifully with neutral outfits.
These yellow and blue SL72s have been super popular with influencers.
These New Balance 327s are popular for a reason. They offer a little extra height without compromising the classic style.
I'm a sucker for a red trainer, so of course I had to include these suede Reeboks.
Silver trainers are really having a moment, these Gola ones will pair with neutral and colourful outfits alike.
For something a little more pared-back, these classic logo trainers perfect the retro look. They're also massively discounted ATM.
Yellow is probably the most popular option for colourful trainers right now, and these classic gum sole trainers are on my list.
