If you’re bored of adidas Sambas, these 13 alternatives are the perfect swap for summer

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Dolce & Gabbana. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

It truly has been the year of the elevated trainer. While we can thank the hugely viral adidas Samba for kickstarting our obsession with its quietly elegant design, we’ve clearly all moved on to newer, alternative styles.

Colourful trainers! Retro styles! And even (*gasp*) the surprising return of the wedge trainer, these new designs all have the same ‘elevated casual’ vibe as our much-loved Sambas, but with a summery twist. Enter: the best adidas Samba alternatives to shop.

These statement trainers are still an elevated take on the casual - but take it one step further, with uplifting colourful designs you simply have to throw on with boyfriend jeans and a simple white tee for an elevated yet deceptively comfy look. That’s exactly the type of low-effort, high-impact dressing I’m after. The Dolce & Gabbana trainers linked below, for example, speak to every one of my cravings for vintage design: unapologetically retro and achingly cool.

A post shared by Franki Dammone ~ Outfit Inspo (@franki.dammone) A photo posted by on

This influencer-approved trend is everywhere ATM - my social feed seems to be filled with the adidas Originals Gazelle and SL 72 styles . And it’s no wonder, as they pair perfectly with pretty much everything - from summer dresses and high-ankle socks to linen trousers and co-ords. But there are even more Samba alternatives out there than just these two.

In this unpredictable British summer weather, I’m never sure whether to bring an umbrella or pair of sunglasses out with me. Most often, I require both. The best adidas Samba alternatives offer a practical (yet chic) alternative to my favourite go-with-everything sandals, without compromising on a summery style. How perfect.

So I’ve done all the hard work for you and picked out the best adidas Samba alternatives available to shop right now. You are very welcome.

A post shared by Rita Montezuma (@ritamontezuma) A photo posted by on

Best adidas Samba alternatives to shop:

Dolce & Gabbana, Mixed-Material DG Cushion Sneakers £385 at Dolce & Gabbana Featuring classic colours and a simple streamlined shape, this is the ideal retro-style sneaker.

adidas, SL72 OG Shoes in Preloved Brown £80 at adidas I'm lusting after the SL72s in this chocolate brown colourway.

Gola Classics Women's Elan Trainers £90 at Anthropologie Introducing the perfect pair of burgundy trainers. These will easily elevate a jeans-and-T-shirt outfit.

adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor leather-trimmed suede sneakers £90 at Net-a-Porter The adidas Originals Gazelle is a failsafe choice - these green trainers are so easy to style.

VEJA V-90 Trainers £130.99 at Fenwick If you prefer to be a bit more subtle with colour, these Vejas will pair beautifully with neutral outfits.

Saye M89 Icon - Lilac £106 at Saye I'm a huge fan of this lilac and white colourway.

Adidas Originals SL 72 RS leather and suede-trimmed mesh sneakers £80 at Net-a-Porter These yellow and blue SL72s have been super popular with influencers.

New Balance 327 trainers in off white and burgundy £110 at Asos These New Balance 327s are popular for a reason. They offer a little extra height without compromising the classic style.

Reebok Club C Grounds suede trainers with gum sole in red £85 at Asos I'm a sucker for a red trainer, so of course I had to include these suede Reeboks.

Gola Torpedo Trainers £105 at Anthropologie Silver trainers are really having a moment, these Gola ones will pair with neutral and colourful outfits alike.

Tommy Jeans Branded Lace Up Trainers £36 at Tkmaxx (was £90) For something a little more pared-back, these classic logo trainers perfect the retro look. They're also massively discounted ATM.

Genesis G-Volley Mesh Sunny Yellow Vegan Trainers £110 at Oliver Bonas Yellow is probably the most popular option for colourful trainers right now, and these classic gum sole trainers are on my list.