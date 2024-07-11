If you’re bored of adidas Sambas, these 13 alternatives are the perfect swap for summer

Classic with a twist

Franki Dammone wearing gola classics trainers - best adidas samba alternatives
(Image credit: Franki Dammone, Oliver Bonas, Net-a-Porter)
Jump to category:
Valeza Bakolli
By
published

It truly has been the year of the elevated trainer. While we can thank the hugely viral adidas Samba for kickstarting our obsession with its quietly elegant design, we’ve clearly all moved on to newer, alternative styles.

Colourful trainers! Retro styles! And even (*gasp*) the surprising return of the wedge trainer, these new designs all have the same ‘elevated casual’ vibe as our much-loved Sambas, but with a summery twist. Enter: the best adidas Samba alternatives to shop.

These statement trainers are still an elevated take on the casual - but take it one step further, with uplifting colourful designs you simply have to throw on with boyfriend jeans and a simple white tee for an elevated yet deceptively comfy look. That’s exactly the type of low-effort, high-impact dressing I’m after. The Dolce & Gabbana trainers linked below, for example, speak to every one of my cravings for vintage design: unapologetically retro and achingly cool.

A post shared by Franki Dammone ~ Outfit Inspo (@franki.dammone)

A photo posted by on

This influencer-approved trend is everywhere ATM - my social feed seems to be filled with the adidas Originals Gazelle and SL 72 styles. And it’s no wonder, as they pair perfectly with pretty much everything - from summer dresses and high-ankle socks to linen trousers and co-ords. But there are even more Samba alternatives out there than just these two.

In this unpredictable British summer weather, I’m never sure whether to bring an umbrella or pair of sunglasses out with me. Most often, I require both. The best adidas Samba alternatives offer a practical (yet chic) alternative to my favourite go-with-everything sandals, without compromising on a summery style. How perfect.

So I’ve done all the hard work for you and picked out the best adidas Samba alternatives available to shop right now. You are very welcome.

A post shared by Rita Montezuma (@ritamontezuma)

A photo posted by on

Best adidas Samba alternatives to shop:

Dolce & Gabbana, Mixed-Material DG Cushion Sneakers
Dolce & Gabbana, Mixed-Material DG Cushion Sneakers

Featuring classic colours and a simple streamlined shape, this is the ideal retro-style sneaker.

adidas, SL72 OG Shoes in Preloved Brown
adidas, SL72 OG Shoes in Preloved Brown

I'm lusting after the SL72s in this chocolate brown colourway.

Gola Classics Women's Elan Trainers
Gola Classics Women's Elan Trainers

Introducing the perfect pair of burgundy trainers. These will easily elevate a jeans-and-T-shirt outfit.

adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor leather-trimmed suede sneakers
adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor leather-trimmed suede sneakers

The adidas Originals Gazelle is a failsafe choice - these green trainers are so easy to style.

VEJA V-90 Trainers
VEJA V-90 Trainers

If you prefer to be a bit more subtle with colour, these Vejas will pair beautifully with neutral outfits.

Saye M89 Icon - Lilac
Saye M89 Icon - Lilac

I'm a huge fan of this lilac and white colourway.

Adidas Originals SL 72 RS leather and suede-trimmed mesh sneakers
Adidas Originals SL 72 RS leather and suede-trimmed mesh sneakers

These yellow and blue SL72s have been super popular with influencers.

New Balance 327 trainers in off white and burgundy
New Balance 327 trainers in off white and burgundy

These New Balance 327s are popular for a reason. They offer a little extra height without compromising the classic style.

Reebok Club C Grounds suede trainers with gum sole in red
Reebok Club C Grounds suede trainers with gum sole in red

I'm a sucker for a red trainer, so of course I had to include these suede Reeboks.

Gola Torpedo Trainers
Gola Torpedo Trainers

Silver trainers are really having a moment, these Gola ones will pair with neutral and colourful outfits alike.

Tommy Jeans Branded Lace Up Trainers
Tommy Jeans Branded Lace Up Trainers

For something a little more pared-back, these classic logo trainers perfect the retro look. They're also massively discounted ATM.

Genesis G-Volley Mesh Sunny Yellow Vegan Trainers
Genesis G-Volley Mesh Sunny Yellow Vegan Trainers

Yellow is probably the most popular option for colourful trainers right now, and these classic gum sole trainers are on my list.

Asics HAY x SKYHAND OG Trainers
Asics HAY x SKYHAND OG Trainers

These trainers come in sky blue, lilac and green - I want them all.

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Junior Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course. 

Latest