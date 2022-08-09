Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Dilara Findikoglu has so many famous fans.

Bella Hadid wore the brand to the Met Gala after party, Lorde donned the label on stage at Glastonbury and Hailey Bieber was just spotted wearing the designer in a magazine spread. It’s official, Dilara Findikoglu is everywhere. Favoured among a very chic set of Gen Z It-girls (Emma Chamberlain and Addison Rae, included) this is definitely a label that deserved a spot on your radar.

While the brand was founded in 2015 and nominated for the LVMH Prize in 2017, it is in recent seasons that Dilara Findikoglu has seriously gained traction amongst the fashion set. Last year the brand launched a small capsule collection of swimwear (which was seen on Bella Hadid and Iris Law) and this year Dilara Findikoglu has gone one step further by launching an entire range of swim, which consists of eight styles.

Adhering to the brand’s signature aesthetic, the collection features corsets and 18th-century-inspired silhouettes, yet adds in modern touches like chain detailing and ruched fabrics. We just know It-girls everywhere will be jumping at the chance to get their hands on these pieces. Keep scrolling to shop Dilara Findikoglu’s new swimwear collection now.