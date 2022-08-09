Dilara Findikoglu has so many famous fans.
Bella Hadid wore the brand to the Met Gala after party, Lorde donned the label on stage at Glastonbury and Hailey Bieber was just spotted wearing the designer in a magazine spread. It’s official, Dilara Findikoglu is everywhere. Favoured among a very chic set of Gen Z It-girls (Emma Chamberlain and Addison Rae, included) this is definitely a label that deserved a spot on your radar.
While the brand was founded in 2015 and nominated for the LVMH Prize in 2017, it is in recent seasons that Dilara Findikoglu has seriously gained traction amongst the fashion set. Last year the brand launched a small capsule collection of swimwear (which was seen on Bella Hadid and Iris Law) and this year Dilara Findikoglu has gone one step further by launching an entire range of swim, which consists of eight styles.
Adhering to the brand’s signature aesthetic, the collection features corsets and 18th-century-inspired silhouettes, yet adds in modern touches like chain detailing and ruched fabrics. We just know It-girls everywhere will be jumping at the chance to get their hands on these pieces. Keep scrolling to shop Dilara Findikoglu’s new swimwear collection now.
Elizabeth Corseted Swimsuit in Lilac, £429 | Dilara Findikoglu
Already worn by Lorde, on stage at Glastonbury no less, this swimsuit has the celebrity tick of approval. The best part is that this one-piece can double as a bodysuit and be worn alongside jeans or shorts this summer.
Mata-Hari Bikini Top, £190 | Dilara Findikoglu
We spotted this one on Ms. Beiber herself. This bikini top is very on trend for the summer thanks to its multi-tie detailing.
Mata-Hari Bikini Bottoms, £170 | Dilara Findikoglu
Pair the Hailey-approved top above with these bikini bottoms for the full look.
Antoinette Bikini Top, £175 | Dilara Findikoglu
Let them have chic swimwear! This set is inspired by Marie Antoinette. Featuring tie detailing and ruched trims, you can definitely see where the 18th-century inspiration has come from.
Antoinette Bikini Bottom, £143 | Dilara Findikoglu
For the full Mary Antoinette-inspired look, pair alongside these criss-cross corset detailed bottoms.
Elizabeth Corseted Swimsuit in Pink, £429 | Dilara Findikoglu
A pink version of the one-piece above for those wanting to partake in the Barbiecore trend. This swimsuit also comes with detachable leg straps.
Belly Dancer Bikini Top, £185 | Dilara Findikoglu
This bikini top features ruched detailing, alongside chain shoulder straps for a look that feels decidedly more contemporary than the rest of the collection.
Belly Dancer Bikini Bottom, £165 | Dilara Findikoglu
These bikini bottoms can be styled in multiple ways, thanks to the straps and chains on the side which are both detachable. Add or remove, depending on the style you’re after.