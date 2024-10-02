Paris Fashion Week: The best celebrity looks from the front row

Following on from starry outings in New York, London, and Milan, Fashion Month comes to a glittering crescendo in Paris—the final stop on the fashion month circuit and the city so many designers dream of showcasing their collections.

So, it's no surprise that Paris in September is sprinkled with mega-watt names from every corner of culture. A quick roll reads as follows...Emily Ratajkowski (with toddler in town), Clara Amfo, Emma Mackey, Jenna Ortega, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nara Smith, Eva Longoria, and Zendaya.

Here, we round-up our favourite celebrity looks from Paris Fashion Week.

Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Cynthia Erivo attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Lisa attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Cate Blanchett attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Ana de Armas attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Ava DuVernay attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Jennifer Connelly attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Alexa Chung attends the Miu Miu dinner party

Rose Urban Kidman and Nicole Kidman attend the Miu Miu dinner party

Poppy Delevingne attends the Miu Miu dinner party

Little Simz attends the Miu Miu dinner party

Cara Delevingne attends the Miu Miu dinner party

Hilary Swank attends the Miu Miu dinner party

Anne Imhof attends the Miu Miu dinner party

Lotta Volkova attends the Miu Miu dinner party

Nara Aziza Smith attends the Miu Miu dinner party

Addison Rae attends the Miu Miu dinner party

Joanna Hogg attends the Miu Miu dinner party

Camila Cabello and Kiernan Shipka attend the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear S/S 2025 show

Shailene Woodley attends the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear S/S 2025 show

Olivia Dean attends the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear S/S 2025 show

Naomi Campbell attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Whitney Peak attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Juana Burga attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Phoebe Tonkin attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Margaret Qualley attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Clémence Poésy attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Lupita Nyong'o attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Levante attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Nico Parker attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Nicole Kidman attends Balenciaga during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show

Ashley Graham attends Balenciaga during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show

Renata Litvinova is seen during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show

Anok Yai attends Balenciaga during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show

Amelia Gray attends the Balenciaga Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Nychaa attends the Balenciaga Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Livia Nunes attends the Balenciaga Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Greta Gerwig and Natalie Portman attend the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Natalia Vodianova attends the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Hayley Williams attends the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

