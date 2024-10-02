Paris Fashion Week: The best celebrity looks from the front row

Following on from starry outings in New York, London, and Milan, Fashion Month comes to a glittering crescendo in Paris—the final stop on the fashion month circuit and the city so many designers dream of showcasing their collections.

So, it's no surprise that Paris in September is sprinkled with mega-watt names from every corner of culture. A quick roll reads as follows...Emily Ratajkowski (with toddler in town), Clara Amfo, Emma Mackey, Jenna Ortega, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nara Smith, Eva Longoria, and Zendaya.

Here, we round-up our favourite celebrity looks from Paris Fashion Week.

Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lisa attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ana de Armas attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ava DuVernay attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Connelly attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa Chung attends the Miu Miu dinner party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose Urban Kidman and Nicole Kidman attend the Miu Miu dinner party 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Poppy Delevingne attends the Miu Miu dinner party 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

 Little Simz attends the Miu Miu dinner party 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne attends the Miu Miu dinner party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hilary Swank attends the Miu Miu dinner party 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Imhof attends the Miu Miu dinner party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotta Volkova attends the Miu Miu dinner party 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nara Aziza Smith attends the Miu Miu dinner party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Addison Rae attends the Miu Miu dinner party 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joanna Hogg attends the Miu Miu dinner party 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camila Cabello and Kiernan Shipka attend the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear S/S 2025 show 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shailene Woodley attends the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear S/S 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Dean attends the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear S/S 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whitney Peak attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Juana Burga attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Phoebe Tonkin attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margaret Qualley attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clémence Poésy attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Levante attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nico Parker attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman attends Balenciaga during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham attends Balenciaga during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Renata Litvinova is seen during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anok Yai attends Balenciaga during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amelia Gray attends the Balenciaga Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nychaa attends the Balenciaga Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Livia Nunes attends the Balenciaga Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Gerwig and Natalie Portman attend the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Natalia Vodianova attends the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayley Williams attends the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show 

(Image credit: Getty Images)
