Paris Fashion Week: The best celebrity looks from the front row
Your backstage pass to Paris Fashion Week
Following on from starry outings in New York, London, and Milan, Fashion Month comes to a glittering crescendo in Paris—the final stop on the fashion month circuit and the city so many designers dream of showcasing their collections.
So, it's no surprise that Paris in September is sprinkled with mega-watt names from every corner of culture. A quick roll reads as follows...Emily Ratajkowski (with toddler in town), Clara Amfo, Emma Mackey, Jenna Ortega, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nara Smith, Eva Longoria, and Zendaya.
Here, we round-up our favourite celebrity looks from Paris Fashion Week.
Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Cynthia Erivo attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025
Chloë Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Lisa attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025
Cate Blanchett attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025
Ana de Armas attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Ava DuVernay attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025
Jennifer Connelly attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025
Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Alexa Chung attends the Miu Miu dinner party
Rose Urban Kidman and Nicole Kidman attend the Miu Miu dinner party
Poppy Delevingne attends the Miu Miu dinner party
Little Simz attends the Miu Miu dinner party
Cara Delevingne attends the Miu Miu dinner party
Hilary Swank attends the Miu Miu dinner party
Anne Imhof attends the Miu Miu dinner party
Lotta Volkova attends the Miu Miu dinner party
Nara Aziza Smith attends the Miu Miu dinner party
Addison Rae attends the Miu Miu dinner party
Joanna Hogg attends the Miu Miu dinner party
Camila Cabello and Kiernan Shipka attend the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear S/S 2025 show
Shailene Woodley attends the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear S/S 2025 show
Olivia Dean attends the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear S/S 2025 show
Naomi Campbell attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025
Whitney Peak attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Juana Burga attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Phoebe Tonkin attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Margaret Qualley attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025
Clémence Poésy attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Lupita Nyong'o attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Levante attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Nico Parker attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Nicole Kidman attends Balenciaga during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show
Ashley Graham attends Balenciaga during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show
Renata Litvinova is seen during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show
Anok Yai attends Balenciaga during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show
Amelia Gray attends the Balenciaga Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Nychaa attends the Balenciaga Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Livia Nunes attends the Balenciaga Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Greta Gerwig and Natalie Portman attend the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025
Natalia Vodianova attends the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Hayley Williams attends the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
