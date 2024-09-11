The celebs are celebing this New York Fashion Week
From Rihanna arriving at Alaïa with a crystal cape slung around her shoulders (and a cool 40 minutes late proving that it really is fashionable to turn up late - a school of thought many celebs adopted this season) to Tracee Ellis Ross wearing *those* feathery Ferragamo pumps, New York Fashion Week has kicked off fashion month with aplomb.
Millennials the world over (or maybe it was just me) were warmed by the sight of The Hills co-stars Olivia Palermo and Whitney Port embracing outside the Jonathan Simkhai show at The Edge at Hudson Yards, while Suki Waterhouse looked ethereal in a fuzzy Mongolian fur coat worn over a sheer lace dress.
Here, we round-up our favourite looks from New York Fashion Week.
Rihanna attends the Alaïa runway
Lila Moss attends the annual Frame Fashion Week dinner
Whitney Port attends the Simkhai runway
Olivia Palermo attends the Khaite runway
Coco Rocha attends the Area runway
Rihanna attends a NYFW after party at Socialista New York Lounge
Suki Waterhouse attends the Michael Kors runway
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Alaïa runway
Irina Shayk attends the Michael Kors runway
Elizabeth Olsen attends the Tory Burch runway
Winnie Harlow attends the Tommy Hilfiger runway
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Harper's Bazaar Cocktail Party for New York Fashion Week
Karlie Kloss attends the Carolina Herrera runway
Shay Mitchell attends the Tommy Hilfiger runway
Quannah Chasinghorse attends the Prabal Gurung runway
Olivia Wilde attends the Michael Kors runway
Kerry Washington attends the Michael Kors runway
Dahyun from Twice attends the Michael Kors runway
Hari Nef attends the Alaïa runway
Kendall Jenner attends the Alaïa runway
Laura Dern attends the Ralph Lauren runway
Ciara attends the Willy Chavarria runway
Whitney Port attends Alexander Wang Presents #Wang Swap Meet
Megan Thee Stallion attends a NYFW event
