The celebs are celebing this New York Fashion Week

All the best celebrity looks from the front row at New York Fashion Week

Celebrities at NYFW
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mischa Anouk Smith
By
published
in Features

From Rihanna arriving at Alaïa with a crystal cape slung around her shoulders (and a cool 40 minutes late proving that it really is fashionable to turn up late - a school of thought many celebs adopted this season) to Tracee Ellis Ross wearing *those* feathery Ferragamo pumps, New York Fashion Week has kicked off fashion month with aplomb.

Millennials the world over (or maybe it was just me) were warmed by the sight of The Hills co-stars Olivia Palermo and Whitney Port embracing outside the Jonathan Simkhai show at The Edge at Hudson Yards, while Suki Waterhouse looked ethereal in a fuzzy Mongolian fur coat worn over a sheer lace dress.

Here, we round-up our favourite looks from New York Fashion Week.

The Best Looks From The Front Row at New York Fashion Week

Rihanna attends the Alaïa runway 

Rihanna attends the Alaïa runway 

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Lila Moss attends the annual Frame Fashion Week dinner 

Lila Moss attends the annual Frame Fashion Week dinner 

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images)

Whitney Port attends the Simkhai runway

Whitney Port attends the Simkhai runway

(Image credit: Christian Vierig / Contributor via Getty Images)

Olivia Palermo attends the Khaite runway

Olivia Palermo attends the Khaite runway

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Coco Rocha attends the Area runway

Coco Rocha attends the Area runway

(Image credit: Christian Vierig / Contributor via Getty Images)

Rihanna attends a NYFW after party at Socialista New York Lounge

Rihanna attends a NYFW after party at Socialista New York Lounge

(Image credit: Robert Kamau / Contributor via Getty Images)

Suki Waterhouse attends the Michael Kors runway

Suki Waterhouse attends the Michael Kors runway

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Alaïa runway 

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Alaïa runway 

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Irina Shayk attends the Michael Kors runway

Irina Shayk attends the Michael Kors runway

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Elizabeth Olsen attends the Tory Burch runway

Elizabeth Olsen attends the Tory Burch runway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow attends the Tommy Hilfiger runway

Winnie Harlow attends the Tommy Hilfiger runway

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Harper's Bazaar Cocktail Party for New York Fashion Week

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen leaving Harper's Bazaar Cocktail Party during New York Fashion Week

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images)

Karlie Kloss attends the Carolina Herrera runway

Karlie Kloss attends the Carolina Herrera runway

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Shay Mitchell attends the Tommy Hilfiger runway

Shay Mitchell attends the Tommy Hilfiger runway

(Image credit: Christian Vierig / Contributor via Getty Images)

Quannah Chasinghorse attends the Prabal Gurung runway

Quannah Chasinghorse attends the Prabal Gurung runway

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde attends the Michael Kors runway

Olivia Wilde attends the Michael Kors runway

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Kerry Washington attends the Michael Kors runway

Kerry Washington attends the Michael Kors runway

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Dahyun from Twice attends the Michael Kors runway

Dahyun attends the Michael Kors runway

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images)

 Hari Nef attends the Alaïa runway  

 Hari Nef attends the Alaïa runway  

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner attends the Alaïa runway  

Kendall Jenner attends the Alaïa runway  

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Laura Dern attends the Ralph Lauren runway

Laura Dern attends the Ralph Lauren runway

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images)

 Ciara attends the Willy Chavarria runway

Ciara attends the Willy Chavarria runway

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images)

Whitney Port attends Alexander Wang Presents #Wang Swap Meet 

Whitney Port attends Alexander Wang Presents #Wang Swap Meet

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion attends a NYFW event 

Megan Thee Stallion attends a NYFW event 

(Image credit: Robert Kamau / Contributor via Getty Images)
Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸