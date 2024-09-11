The celebs are celebing this New York Fashion Week

From Rihanna arriving at Alaïa with a crystal cape slung around her shoulders (and a cool 40 minutes late proving that it really is fashionable to turn up late - a school of thought many celebs adopted this season) to Tracee Ellis Ross wearing *those* feathery Ferragamo pumps, New York Fashion Week has kicked off fashion month with aplomb.

Millennials the world over (or maybe it was just me) were warmed by the sight of The Hills co-stars Olivia Palermo and Whitney Port embracing outside the Jonathan Simkhai show at The Edge at Hudson Yards, while Suki Waterhouse looked ethereal in a fuzzy Mongolian fur coat worn over a sheer lace dress.

Here, we round-up our favourite looks from New York Fashion Week.

The Best Looks From The Front Row at New York Fashion Week

Rihanna attends the Alaïa runway

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Lila Moss attends the annual Frame Fashion Week dinner

Whitney Port attends the Simkhai runway

Olivia Palermo attends the Khaite runway

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Coco Rocha attends the Area runway

Rihanna attends a NYFW after party at Socialista New York Lounge

Suki Waterhouse attends the Michael Kors runway

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Alaïa runway

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Irina Shayk attends the Michael Kors runway

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Elizabeth Olsen attends the Tory Burch runway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow attends the Tommy Hilfiger runway

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Harper's Bazaar Cocktail Party for New York Fashion Week

Karlie Kloss attends the Carolina Herrera runway

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Shay Mitchell attends the Tommy Hilfiger runway

Quannah Chasinghorse attends the Prabal Gurung runway

Olivia Wilde attends the Michael Kors runway

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Kerry Washington attends the Michael Kors runway

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Dahyun from Twice attends the Michael Kors runway

Hari Nef attends the Alaïa runway

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner attends the Alaïa runway

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Laura Dern attends the Ralph Lauren runway

Ciara attends the Willy Chavarria runway

Whitney Port attends Alexander Wang Presents #Wang Swap Meet

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion attends a NYFW event