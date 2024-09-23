Milan Fashion Week: The best celebrity looks from the front row
Your backstage pass to Milan Fashion Week
We might have just had the last 7pm sunset until 2025 (sigh), but for the Fashion crowd, thoughts are turning decidedly towards Spring/Summer 2025. Yes, we're over halfway through Fashion Month, having already stopped off in New York and London. In Milan, where our editors clocked Beckham at BOSS and Gabbriette at Gucci (as well as a whole host of other names that don't alliterate with heritage fashion houses), the weather might've been a temperate 15 degrees, but the runways—and the stars in attendance—were soaring.
Here, we round-up our favourite celebrity looks from Milan Fashion Week.
Kendall Jenner attends the Bottega Veneta show
Nara Smith attends the Bottega Veneta show
Imane Khelif attends the Bottega Veneta show
Dina Asher-Smith attends the Bottega Veneta show
Jessica Chastain attends the Gucci show
Kirsten Dunst attends the Gucci show
Raye attends the Gucci show
Gabbriette attends the Gucci show
Susie Lau attends the Gucci show
Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the Gucci show
Olivia Dean attends the Gucci show
Amelia Dimoldenberg attends the Gucci show
Pixie Geldof attends the Gucci show
Dakota Johnson attends the Gucci show
Debbie Harry attends the Gucci show
Amina Seck attends the Gucci show
Jade Thirlwall and Raye front row at the Fendi show
Marina Abramović attends the Fendi show
Munroe Bergdorf attends the Fendi show
Normani attends the Fendi show
MV Tiangue attends the Fendi show
Cora Corré attends the Fendi show
Tamu Mcpherson attends the Fendi show
Bella Ranee Campen attends the Fendi show
Kelly Rutherford attends a Jimmy Choo dinner
Sarah Lysander attends a Jimmy Choo dinner
Amalie Glassman attends a Jimmy Choo dinner
Ginevra Mavilla attends a Jimmy Choo dinner
Noami Ackie attends the Ferragamo show
Joan Smalls attends the Ferragamo show
Amina Muaddi attends the Ferragamo show
Madonna attends the Dolce & Gabbana show
Naomi Campbell attends the Dolce & Gabbana show
Eva Herzigova attends the Dolce & Gabbana show
Carey Mulligan attends the Dolce & Gabbana show
Letitia Wright attends the Dolce & Gabbana show
Simone Ashley attends the Prada show
Neta Alchimister attends the Boss show
Munroe Bergdorf attends the Boss show
Jordan Grant attends the Boss show
Amelia Gray Hamlin and Paloma Elsesser attend the Boss show
Pia Wurtzbach attends the Boss show
Jameela Jamil attends the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini show
Ashley Graham attends the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini show
Poppy Delevigne attends the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini show
Amy Suzuki and Aya Suzuki attend the Missoni show
Eva Gutowski attends the Missoni show
Nava Mau attends the Missoni show
Joey King attends the Max Mara show
Olivia Palermo attends the Max Mara show
Sandra Shehab attends the Max Mara show
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
