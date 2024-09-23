Milan Fashion Week: The best celebrity looks from the front row

We might have just had the last 7pm sunset until 2025 (sigh), but for the Fashion crowd, thoughts are turning decidedly towards Spring/Summer 2025. Yes, we're over halfway through Fashion Month, having already stopped off in New York and London. In Milan, where our editors clocked Beckham at BOSS and Gabbriette at Gucci (as well as a whole host of other names that don't alliterate with heritage fashion houses), the weather might've been a temperate 15 degrees, but the runways—and the stars in attendance—were soaring.

Here, we round-up our favourite celebrity looks from Milan Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner attends the Bottega Veneta show

Nara Smith attends the Bottega Veneta show

Imane Khelif attends the Bottega Veneta show

Dina Asher-Smith attends the Bottega Veneta show

Jessica Chastain attends the Gucci show

Kirsten Dunst attends the Gucci show

(Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff via Getty Images)

Raye attends the Gucci show

Gabbriette attends the Gucci show

Susie Lau attends the Gucci show

(Image credit: Stefania M. D'Alessandro / Stringer)

Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the Gucci show

Olivia Dean attends the Gucci show

Amelia Dimoldenberg attends the Gucci show

Pixie Geldof attends the Gucci show

Dakota Johnson attends the Gucci show

Debbie Harry attends the Gucci show

Amina Seck attends the Gucci show

Jade Thirlwall and Raye front row at the Fendi show

Marina Abramović attends the Fendi show

Munroe Bergdorf attends the Fendi show

Normani attends the Fendi show

MV Tiangue attends the Fendi show

Cora Corré attends the Fendi show

Tamu Mcpherson attends the Fendi show

Bella Ranee Campen attends the Fendi show

Kelly Rutherford attends a Jimmy Choo dinner

(Image credit: Jimmy Choo by Lucas Possiede)

Sarah Lysander attends a Jimmy Choo dinner

(Image credit: Jimmy Choo by Lucas Possiede)

Amalie Glassman attends a Jimmy Choo dinner

(Image credit: Jimmy Choo by Lucas Possiede)

Ginevra Mavilla attends a Jimmy Choo dinner

(Image credit: Jimmy Choo by Lucas Possiede)

Noami Ackie attends the Ferragamo show

(Image credit: Ferragamo)

Joan Smalls attends the Ferragamo show

(Image credit: Ferragamo)

Amina Muaddi attends the Ferragamo show

(Image credit: Ferragamo)

Madonna attends the Dolce & Gabbana show

Naomi Campbell attends the Dolce & Gabbana show

Eva Herzigova attends the Dolce & Gabbana show

Carey Mulligan attends the Dolce & Gabbana show

Letitia Wright attends the Dolce & Gabbana show

Simone Ashley attends the Prada show

Neta Alchimister attends the Boss show

Munroe Bergdorf attends the Boss show

Jordan Grant attends the Boss show

Amelia Gray Hamlin and Paloma Elsesser attend the Boss show

Pia Wurtzbach attends the Boss show

Jameela Jamil attends the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini show

Ashley Graham attends the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini show

Poppy Delevigne attends the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini show

Amy Suzuki and Aya Suzuki attend the Missoni show

Eva Gutowski attends the Missoni show

Nava Mau attends the Missoni show

Joey King attends the Max Mara show

Olivia Palermo attends the Max Mara show

Sandra Shehab attends the Max Mara show

