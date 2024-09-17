London Fashion Week: The best celebrity looks from the front row

From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Simone Ashley cheering on Nensi Dojaka’s return to the schedule, to Clara Amfo walking for Labrum, the capital’s fashion scene is as vibrant as ever. And while the runway is a feast for the eyes, it’s the front row that often steals the spotlight.

Scroll below for your backstage access to the stars who’ve been gracing the front row at the Spring/Summer 2025 shows in London, mingling at the many dinners and dancing at the many after-parties.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Nensi Dojaka show

Simone Ashley attends the Nensi Dojaka show

Kai-Isaiah Jamal attends the Nensi Dojaka show

Simone Ashley attends the Nensi Dojaka show

Dina Asher-Smith attends the Nensi Dojaka show

Jameela Jamil attends a LFW party

Ella Richards attends a LFW party

Mabel attends a LFW party

Afua Hirsch attends a LFW party

Mahalia attends a LFW party

Charli Howard attends a LFW party

Amelia Dimoldenberg attends a LFW party

Alex Scott attends the Labrum London show

Clara Amfo walks the runway at the Labrum London show

Marie Claire UK cover star Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the JW Anderson show

Poppy Delevingne attends the Erdem show

Pixie Geldof attends the Erdem show

Andrea Riseborough attends the Erdem show

Erin O'Connor attends the Erdem show

India Ria Amarteifio attends the Erdem show

Naomie Harris attends the Emilia Wickstead show

Michelle Dockery attends the Emilia Wickstead show

Adelayo Adedayo attends the Emilia Wickstead show

Zawe Ashton attends the Roksanda show

Clara Amfo attends the Ahluwalia show

(L to R) Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Bethany Antonia, Kate Beckinsale, Ellie Goulding and Saffron Hocking attend the Harris Reed SS25

