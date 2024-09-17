London Fashion Week: The best celebrity looks from the front row
Your backstage pass to all-things LFW
From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Simone Ashley cheering on Nensi Dojaka’s return to the schedule, to Clara Amfo walking for Labrum, the capital’s fashion scene is as vibrant as ever. And while the runway is a feast for the eyes, it’s the front row that often steals the spotlight.
Scroll below for your backstage access to the stars who’ve been gracing the front row at the Spring/Summer 2025 shows in London, mingling at the many dinners and dancing at the many after-parties.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Nensi Dojaka show
Simone Ashley attends the Nensi Dojaka show
Kai-Isaiah Jamal attends the Nensi Dojaka show
Simone Ashley attends the Nensi Dojaka show
Dina Asher-Smith attends the Nensi Dojaka show
Jameela Jamil attends a LFW party
Ella Richards attends a LFW party
Mabel attends a LFW party
Afua Hirsch attends a LFW party
Mahalia attends a LFW party
Charli Howard attends a LFW party
Amelia Dimoldenberg attends a LFW party
Alex Scott attends the Labrum London show
Clara Amfo walks the runway at the Labrum London show
Marie Claire UK cover star Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the JW Anderson show
Poppy Delevingne attends the Erdem show
Pixie Geldof attends the Erdem show
Andrea Riseborough attends the Erdem show
Erin O'Connor attends the Erdem show
India Ria Amarteifio attends the Erdem show
Naomie Harris attends the Emilia Wickstead show
Michelle Dockery attends the Emilia Wickstead show
Adelayo Adedayo attends the Emilia Wickstead show
Zawe Ashton attends the Roksanda show
Clara Amfo attends the Ahluwalia show
(L to R) Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Bethany Antonia, Kate Beckinsale, Ellie Goulding and Saffron Hocking attend the Harris Reed SS25
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
If you want to do an easy bouncy blow dry at home, these are the best hot brushes for the job
Think Dyson, GHD & Babyliss...
By Rebecca Fearn
-
A Valentino retrospective: 10 defining moments in history
A brief look back...
By Penny Goldstone
-
Suede is set to take over this autumn - here's our guide to the most stylish buys
Where the western and boho trends meet
By Jazzria Harris