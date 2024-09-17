London Fashion Week: The best celebrity looks from the front row

Your backstage pass to all-things LFW

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: James Cusati-Moyer, Olivia Washington, India Ria Amarteifio, Karim Saleh, Andrea Riseborough, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Erin O&#039;Connor attend the Erdem show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at on September 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Simone Ashley cheering on Nensi Dojaka’s return to the schedule, to Clara Amfo walking for Labrum, the capital’s fashion scene is as vibrant as ever. And while the runway is a feast for the eyes, it’s the front row that often steals the spotlight.

Scroll below for your backstage access to the stars who’ve been gracing the front row at the Spring/Summer 2025 shows in London, mingling at the many dinners and dancing at the many after-parties.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Nensi Dojaka show

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Nensi Dojaka show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on September 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simone Ashley attends the Nensi Dojaka show

Simone Ashley attends the Nensi Dojaka show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kai-Isaiah Jamal attends the Nensi Dojaka show

Kai-Isaiah Jamal attends the Nensi Dojaka show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simone Ashley attends the Nensi Dojaka show

Simone Ashley attends the Nensi Dojaka show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dina Asher-Smith attends the Nensi Dojaka show

Dina Asher-Smith attends the Nensi Dojaka show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jameela Jamil attends a LFW party

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Jameela Jamil attends the British Vogue and Rabanne to party celebrate London Fashion Week at Hotel Café Royal on September 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ella Richards attends a LFW party

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Ella Richards attends the British Vogue and Rabanne to party celebrate London Fashion Week at Hotel Café Royal on September 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mabel attends a LFW party

Mabel attends a LFW party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Afua Hirsch attends a LFW party

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Afua Hirsch attends the British Vogue and Rabanne to party celebrate London Fashion Week at Hotel Café Royal on September 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mahalia attends a LFW party

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Mahalia attends the British Vogue and Rabanne to party celebrate London Fashion Week at Hotel Café Royal on September 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charli Howard attends a LFW party

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Charli Howard attends the British Vogue and Rabanne to party celebrate London Fashion Week at Hotel Café Royal on September 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amelia Dimoldenberg attends a LFW party

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Amelia Dimoldenberg attends The Face x Starface party during London Fashion Week at The Groucho Club on September 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Face)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alex Scott attends the Labrum London show

Alex Scott attends the Labrum London show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clara Amfo walks the runway at the Labrum London show

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Clara Amfo walks the runway at the Labrum London show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at The Emirates Stadium on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marie Claire UK cover star Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the JW Anderson show

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the JW Anderson show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at Old Billingsgate on September 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Poppy Delevingne attends the Erdem show

Poppy Delevingne attends the Erdem show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pixie Geldof attends the Erdem show

Pixie Geldof attends the Erdem show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrea Riseborough attends the Erdem show

Andrea Riseborough attends the Erdem show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Erin O'Connor attends the Erdem show

Erin O'Connor attends the Erdem show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

India Ria Amarteifio attends the Erdem show

India Ria Amarteifio attends the Erdem show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomie Harris attends the Emilia Wickstead show

Naomie Harris attends the Emilia Wickstead show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Dockery attends the Emilia Wickstead show

Michelle Dockery attends the Emilia Wickstead show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adelayo Adedayo attends the Emilia Wickstead show

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Adelayo Adedayo attends the Emilia Wickstead show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at on September 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zawe Ashton attends the Roksanda show

Zawe Ashton attends the Roksanda show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clara Amfo attends the Ahluwalia show

Clara Amfo attends the Ahluwalia show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(L to R) Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Bethany Antonia, Kate Beckinsale, Ellie Goulding and Saffron Hocking attend the Harris Reed SS25

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: (L to R) Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Bethany Antonia, Kate Beckinsale, Ellie Goulding and Saffron Hocking attend the Harris Reed SS25 Show on September 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harris Reed)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
